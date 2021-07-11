Boris Johnson to confirm whether vast majority of Covid legal restrictions will be dropped on July 19

Boris Johnson will announce tomorrow whether the government will lift the vast majority of legal restrictions in England on July 19 amid rising daily Covid cases and rising hospitalizations.

Despite the concerns of some scientists, who recently called for a postponement, the Prime Minister is expected to approve a decision to drop large swathes of measures that have governed people’s lives since the start of the pandemic.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister of Vaccines, said on Sunday he was confident the government could move forward with the fourth stage of the roadmap, allowing the reopening of places such as nightclubs, lifting the measures of social distancing and removing the limits of socialization within.

However, he also admitted that it was possible that daily hospitalizations could reach thousands of days just after Sajid Javid admitted that daily cases of new infections could exceed 100,000 later in the summer after quitting. restrictions by the government.

At a press conference on Monday, Mr Johnson is expected to confirm the final decision, telling the country we are very close to the final step on our roadmap to come out of lockdown.

Calling for caution, he added: The plan to restore our freedoms must be accompanied by a warning. While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has provided every adult with some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over.

Cases will increase as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital and we all need to take responsibility so that we don’t undo our progress, making sure we can protect our NHS.

His remarks come after Mr Zahawi also signaled a drastic change in tone on Sunday, saying that new guidelines issued tomorrow will be released, with the public required to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed spaces, such as public transport.

The guidelines will not be legally binding, but last week Mr Johnson suggested people could choose to wear face masks in crowded places, while cabinet ministers also recently claimed there would be a lot of people who will want to get rid of these masks.

Downing Street said the unlock would be based on four tests of the successful deployment of the vaccine, proof that the vaccine is causing reduced hospitalizations and deaths, infection rates are not at risk of increased hospitalizations, and no news worrying variant derail progress.

Number 10 added that an analysis from Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge suggests vaccines have so far prevented around 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone. .

According to the latest government statistics, the UK recorded 31,772 positive cases of the virus on Saturday while 26 deaths were also confirmed.

Asked about hospitalizations on Sunday and whether projections of 3,000 daily admissions were possible, Mr Zahawi said Radio schedules: It’s clear that all of these scenarios are possible, which is why next week what you will hear from us is that we are proceeding with the fourth step with caution, with very clear guidelines on things like the waiting to wear masks in crowded spaces.

He added: The virus is not over by far, we have to be careful. There are no easy decisions.