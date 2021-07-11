Mike Pence’s Treatment Shows You Have To Be A MAGA “Zombie” To Stay In Trump’s “Tribe”: Adam Kinzinger





Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Sunday called on fellow GOP lawmakers and members of the “MAGA tribe” to tell their constituents the truth about the 2020 election and to stop campaigning like ” zombies’ desperate to be re-elected.

Kinzinger, a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump’s power over the GOP, told Meet the Press on Sunday that Republican lawmakers across the country are “afraid to do anything” that could upend the fanatic base of Trump. Kinzinger said the capricious whims of Trump and the party were brought to light recently when supporters of “MAGA” turned on former Vice President Mike Pence after the publication of a book detailing Trump and Pence. fighting in the Oval Office.

Meet News Host Chuck Todd asked Kinzinger to respond to the Oklahoma Republican Party becoming the latest state to censor members of their own party for “not delaying certification” of the 2020 presidential election .

WATCH: Rep. Kinzinger says the attacks on fmr. Vice President Pence shows that if you “turn an ounce on Donald Trump, you are out of the tribe.” “@RepKinzinger:” You must either be a zombie for the MAGA belief system … or stand up and tell your constituents the truth. “#MTP pic.twitter.com/62ChUUWNov

– Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 11, 2021

“It’s just like Donald Trump’s method, right? The biggest enemy in the MAGA world right now isn’t even me or Liz Cheney, it’s Mike Pence. Mike Pence is one of the most loyal to Donald Trump. But if you ever turn an ounce against Donald Trump, you’re out of the tribe, “Kinzinger said.

“So to all my colleagues in politics, let me tell you this: you must either be a zombie for the MAGA belief system, whatever it is today or tomorrow – it varies daily depending on the whims of.” Donald Trump – or stand still. and tell your constituents the truth. And that’s what we have to do, is tell the people the truth. We all know what the truth is. You know what the truth is. The American people and your base deserve to hear it, ”Kinzinger continued.

Todd said Jan. 7 was meant to be the “turning point” when a majority of Republicans in Congress realized that “Trumpism is a virus inside the Republican Party that must be eradicated.” But instead, he said, Trump’s grip on the GOP appears to have grown even stronger, as this week’s CPAC event showed.

Todd asked Kinzinger to respond to a censure resolution in Osage County, Oklahoma, where local GOP officials drafted a resolution to censor Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe “for not delaying certification of votes electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election “.

“This is the moment we are in,” Kinzinger replied. “Just those kind of chaotic people who are afraid to do anything, people who are afraid of their own shadow, absolutely desperate to be re-elected, and meanwhile the innocent people on our base who in many cases were tricked into believing the election was stolen, hear nothing from any of the people they trust. “

A new book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal details a scene that allegedly took place between Trump and Pence in the White House about an article about GOP lobbyist Corey Lewandowski. Bender writes:

“[Trump] crumpled the article and threw it at his vice president. “So disloyal,” Mr. Trump said. Mr. Pence lost it … Mr. Pence picked up the item and returned it to Mr. Trump. He leaned over to the president and pointed a finger a few inches from his chest. “We have explained all the details of this to you. We did it for you, as a favor. And is that how you answer? You need to get your facts straight. “

Trump responded to the book’s claims about the fight on Friday, saying, “The story written by third-rate reporter Michael Bender that Mike Pence and I had a big fight against Corey Lewandowski is totally false. fight never took place, it is fiction as are so many other stories written in the large number of books that come out of me. “

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Kinzinger and Pence with any additional comments on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday that Mike Pence’s treatment showed the need to be a MAGA “zombie” to stay in Trump’s “tribe.” Above, Pence and Trump listen during a conference call with the International Space Station October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC Win McNamee / Getty



