It’s time for Western media to correct their prejudices
India’s future is now at a crossroads. Mr. Modi advocates a self-sufficient and muscular nationalism centered on the Hindu majority of the country. This vision put him at odds with the interfaith and multicultural goals of the founders of modern India. Growing efforts by governments to control online speech and media discourse have raised difficult questions about the balance between issues of security and privacy with freedom of expression.
This account, which at first glance appears to be part of an article on an editorial page, is in fact part of an ad posted by the New York Times (NYT), on its website, for the post of a commercial correspondent in South Asia.
This ad is extraordinary to say the least and has naturally made waves on social media platforms.
So what does the newspaper say through such advertising? Does this suggest that only those who espouse or resent this view on India and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi should apply? In the ad, the border dispute between India and China is casually portrayed as a drama, even when placed in the larger context of India’s growing ambition and rivalry.
Incidentally, this correspondent would also cover Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
If anyone who subscribes to this inherently damaging view of India is in charge of trade and economic coverage, this is sure to reflect on the tone of coverage of the often volatile region.
The NYT has also been biased in the past.
He has repeatedly attacked former prime ministers Indira Gandhi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Although he chooses to portray Modi as a right-wing Hindu, he conveniently overlooks the fact that United States (United States) President Joe Biden describes himself as a proud Catholic or that Barack Obama often held his premieres. political meetings in churches across the nation.
Over the past five years, the NYT has ridiculed India in various ways, on several occasions. In an article published in November 2017, the saree was linked to chauvinistic nationalism, omitting the fact that the saree is a common garment for many women across the subcontinent.
Likewise, in 2014 a derogatory cartoon was published mocking the Indias mission to Mars. It showed an Indian wearing a dhoti holding a cow by a rope as he knocked on the doors of the Elite Space Club of the West. The editorial board then apologized for the cartoon, saying it was not their intention to downplay the Mars mission or to insult India and its citizens. The affronts do not end there. The newspaper introduced to its readers the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalithaa, as a former starlet upon her death.
A few years ago, I spent time with some of the newspaper’s editors at its headquarters in New York. I asked how such a biased reporting could take place in an institution like the NYT. Their response was that they would try to be more vigilant in the future. But, clearly, that did not happen.
Let me share a personal experience. I travel in crowded subways to markets in the National Capital Region whenever I can. There is no better way to understand the pulse of the readers. During Modis’ first term, one evening on December 24, I boarded the Delhi Metro from Dwarka to Noida. It was around 8 p.m. and there was a crowd of enthusiastic young people celebrating Christmas Eve.
I was delighted with the atmosphere when suddenly a tweet from NYT appeared on my cell phone. The tweet was linked to a news item about how Christians in the capital and other parts of the country were afraid to celebrate Christmas. The young people around me, almost certainly from different religions and communities, seemed indifferent to the differences between them. The tweet was based on an incorrect report. I tried to explain by tweeting a counter to this, but there was no retraction or response. I hardly call it healthy and honest journalism.
It is not that the Western media has not done a foundational job in highlighting injustice and inhumanity in the world. But he made a lot of mistakes along the way and should admit it. Decades ago, a section of the Western media tolerated the actions of Adolf Hitler and described Joseph Stalin as the West’s greatest enemy. A historical blunder if there is one. During World War II there were numerous allegations that the NYT was very slow to release information about some of Hitler’s worst atrocities against Jews. During the period from September 1939 to May 1945, very few articles on Jewish victims would have made the headlines.
Clearly, it is time for the Western media to introspect and correct their course when it comes to accurate reporting and unbiased editorials on other countries, especially diverse and pluralistic democracies like the United States. India.
Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan
Opinions expressed are personal
