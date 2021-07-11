



IIn the British cult comedy film Monty Pythons Life of Brian, there is an argument between members of the Popular Front of Judea over what have the Romans ever done for us?. While the characters first castigate the imperium, they quickly realize that the Romans have done a lot of good things: like aqueducts, sanitation, roads. The question for voters in the next election will be what Boris Johnson’s government has done for them and what Labor will do if elected. Mr Johnson’s election promises were shameless: he was To go to upgrade the country after getting Brexit. The expectations were very high. It is not clear that the Prime Minister can meet them. Leveling up contains hope and grievance. The expression suggests that it is time to stop treating poorer areas less well than richer ones. Mr. Johnson claims he would level Britain and answer the call of forgotten peoples and forsaken cities. He wants to tap into an egalitarian zeitgeist. In fact, it echoes Margaret Thatcher whose 1976 Conservative Party mentionned he believes in leveling up, improving opportunities, not leveling down, which dries up the sources of business and effort. This is what Mr Johnson means but cannot say because vote suggests widespread distrust of business and capitalism. Instead, the Conservatives hide their true intention in the language of empowering government, tackling inequality and devolving power. But judge ministers by their actions, not by their words. Whitehall moves jobs to regions, but its key management staff stay in London. The government’s formula for funding schools has moved funds from disadvantaged areas to richer areas. People lose control over the things that matter to them. The ministers want to lead the English NHS. It’s a terrible idea. Mr Johnson’s plans will have little impact on regional inequalities. Its priority is to reward those who vote conservative and to crush those who do not vote. A decade of conservative austerity has cut municipal budgets of 15 billion, with Labor-controlled authorities hit hard. That’s far more than the $ 9 billion pledged in beauty pageants organized by Downing Street which, via an upgrade fund and a cities fund, seem to do little more than reward regions that elect Tory MPs. It’s so rotten that Hartlepool landed $ 25 million just weeks after electing a Tory MP for the first time. Escrow is easier than delivery. Work only says 5% of the money hired to date has been paid. The corrosive policy of pork barrels did not prevent the boards from going bankrupt. It is also a mechanism for bypass political opponents in nations outside of England. Money is allocated on the basis of need, but the assessment of what constitutes a need is decided in London without consultation with devolved governments. Mr Johnson does not say what he means because it would be unpopular. Instead, it relies on the fact that parliamentarians checks and balances can be ignored with little consequence. Using the state apparatus to buy votes is bad for Britain. It could also be popular when no one notices the gap between reality and rhetoric. This will be more difficult to sustain as policies materialize that prioritize businesses over people. No rotation justifies Mr Johnson’s claim that drowning adult students in debt to pay for adult education will be rocket fuel for the upgrade program. The Covid-19 is the kind of crash that opens the eyes of voters. Mr Johnson’s planning reforms contributed to his astonishing by-election loss last month. Voters rightly believed that they mine local authorities and gave too much power to private developers. Mr Johnson risks being exposed for what he is: a shameless bluffer who says whatever he wants, regardless of the truth. For Britain’s sake, that couldn’t happen soon enough.

