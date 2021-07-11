China commemorates the centenary of the founding of the CCP

The emergence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also known as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) one hundred years ago has changed the geostrategic paradigm of this country. Founded in 1921 in the city of Shanghai, mainly by Chen Duxlu and Li Dazhao, at a time when the vast country was torn by war and poverty, it received initial support from the Communist Party’s Far Eastern Office of The soviet union. This allowed the CCP to develop rapidly, and by 1949 it had acquired sufficient strength to oust the Kuomintang nationalist government from Chiang Kai-shek from China to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese Civil War. This led to the creation of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949.

Political historians have noted that the principle of democratic centralism that guides the CCP is based on the principle of democratic centralism and Marxism-Leninism devised by Russian leader Vladimir Lenin. This implies and guarantees a democratic and open discussion on politics provided that we are united in maintaining the agreed policies. This evolving scenario has received a new push over the years from great Chinese leaders, from Mao Zedong to Deng Xiaoping.

We can recall here that after coming to power, Mao’s China experienced a difficult period. Under his leadership, she went to war with the United States on the Korean Peninsula with the help of the Soviet Union. This has brought difficult economic challenges to the country. However, under Mao’s leadership, the early to mid-1950s saw the Party’s rise to power through public support and the gradual overcoming of socio-economic challenges.

However, 1958 saw the start of some additional difficulties due to the Communist Party’s new philosophy of the “Great Leap Forward” which aimed to transform an agrarian China into a modern industrial power. There were differences of opinion and protests, but the momentum continued. There was also the deconstruction of family farming and the establishment of “people’s communes”, Mao also mobilized all the country’s infrastructure to catch up with the United Kingdom in terms of steel production.

Historians have, however, drawn attention to the fact that this effort did not have the desired consequences. Some strategists associated with socio-economic history have, during the anniversary celebrations, recalled the severe economic collapse and famine between 1959 and 1961, when up to 36 million people are believed to have died.

He also launched the Cultural Revolution in 1966 to promote the communist institution. It was a great effort on the part of the exemplary leader, but many other initiatives came to a halt with his passing in 1976.

After that came the pragmatic leadership of Deng Xiaoping. He gave China a new lease of life. With the rise of Xi Jinping in 2012, the cycle of pragmatism has progressed cautiously. Against this backdrop, in his own way, the current Chinese president, a transformational leader, has added greater paradigms that did not exist in the days of his predecessors – Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

The matrix guiding the CCP must have taken into account over the last three decades the collapse of the communist governments of Eastern Europe in 1989-1990 and also the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. It has been a task. difficult but China appears to have been able to overcome many of the changing dimensions. In 2021, the CPC became the second largest political party in the world with over 95 million members, slightly behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

As the ruling Communist Party of China celebrated its 100th anniversary at the end of June, analyst Michael Standaert drew particular attention to the fact that in the current scenario, the Chinese leadership “faces formidable economic challenges, from the from birth rates and income inequalities to rural-urban opportunities. shortcomings. ”He also warned that if Chinese leaders fail to successfully address these issues, the country will fail to achieve a higher and more developed status.

In this context, some observers have pointed out that private education companies, in principle, have difficulties in providing extracurricular classes to many Chinese children and are very carefully monitored by the government given the pressure they generate on pupils whose education is sometimes turn out to be financial burdens for families. Likewise, falling birth rates and rapidly aging populations are disrupting China’s future economic growth.

In addition, there are factors linked to income inequality, sub-regional economic disparities and the wide disparities in economic opportunities available in rural and urban areas. However, such anxiety should not be identified as being uniquely dominant in China. It is also found in the United States and in many countries in Europe and Latin America.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, in his speech at the end of January, promised to tackle the country’s urgent problems so that China can usher in an era of “common prosperity”. To allow such a profile to emerge, Xi decided to offer better income distribution, education, social security, affordable medical care, housing, elderly care, child support and a quality employment. These tasks might be difficult due to existing structural and political barriers, but China has shown the world that it can overcome challenges. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be the second largest economy in the world today.

Deng Yuwen, former editor of an influential Communist Party newspaper now living in exile, made an interesting observation. Ten years ago, the Party gradually took a back seat and Xi Jinping was not satisfied with it. Therefore, over the past decade, he has taken comprehensive measures to use the Party to control the whole country on the basis of authoritarian values. He also noted that now “China is powerful; it does business with the world, so other countries must be attentive to China’s emotions and practices ”.

Max Baucus, a former U.S. Democratic Party senator who served as U.S. Ambassador to China from 2014 to 2017, also said something similar in terms of denotation. He drew attention to a nuance: “The vast majority of Chinese people care very little about changes in the structure of the Party because they are more concerned with their own life. The standard of living in China has increased dramatically over the past 20 years and I’m very happy with that. ”This factor is something that should not be overlooked by the United States.

In this regard, strategic analysts pointed to the vast amounts of pomp, pageantry, and pyrotechnics that were evident in China’s celebrations for the CCP’s 100th anniversary, and reaffirmed that this dynamic highlighted the prospect of an ever-capitalist China. more rising and always more prosperous. .

It should be noted here that the celebrations of the Chinese government were planned meticulously. It was launched by Xi Jinping on June 29 in a ceremony honoring 29 people for their “outstanding contributions to the holiday.” Recipients of the newly created July 1 Medal included several soldiers and officials from the troubled provinces of Tibet and Xinjiang (where the United Nations said about one million Uyghurs, mostly Muslims, have been held in detention camps that China calls for vocational training centers). . This interesting initiative was obviously taken by Beijing to demonstrate that the Communist Party considers it important to fight separatism and to encourage loyalty to the Communist Party.

On July 1, Xi, in his speech, displayed his resolve by warning foreign powers “they will get their heads screwed” if they attempt to intimidate or influence China unnecessarily. He also pointed out that Beijing would not allow “moralizing preaching” – comments that were clearly aimed at the United States. Many saw these elements as a response from China to criticism of alleged human rights violations.

It can also be noted here that relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent times due to trade, espionage and the pandemic. The Taiwan issue has also become a major source of concern. While democratic Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state, Beijing still views the island as a separatist province, and Xi has repeatedly stressed that China has an “unwavering commitment” to unification with Taiwan. This was reiterated once again in his comment that “No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Adding to this delicate equation is the fact that the United States, under its own laws, is required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself should Beijing use force to recapture Taiwan.

Xi, while speaking for about an hour, reiterated the role of the Communist Party in modern China, and stressed that the Party has played a central role in the country’s growth and that attempts to separate it from its 1 , 4 billion inhabitants would “fail”. In this regard, he also reaffirmed that “only socialism can save China and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China”.

In his reference to Hong Kong and Macao, Xi rebutted the criticisms, pointing out that the two would retain a “high degree of autonomy.” At the same time, however, efforts should be made by both to “accurately implement the“ One Country, Two Systems ”principles. The CCP to reaffirm Xi’s sentence also took the opportunity to end its special program in Beijing with a song titled “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China.” Unfortunately, some Western electronic media have called these efforts a “propaganda campaign”.

Nonetheless, there are still many areas where China, despite its attempts to proactively engage with the rest of the world, still faces questions. They cover topics related not only to trade and investment but also to development.

All of this is reflected in issues related to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, China-Africa cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative. One can only hope that differences of opinion remain in the matrix of good governance rather than becoming politicized because of the national interest.

Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in his July 1 message to the Chinese Communist Party rightly wished them good luck and wished them a more fruitful relationship between China and Bangladesh.

