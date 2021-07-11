Ill-gotten goods seized by a drug dealer taxi driver





A TAXI driver jailed for drug trafficking from his vehicle has been ordered to pay back £ 646 of his ill-gotten gains.

Iftiqar Ali, who had been a licensed taxi driver since 2017, was caught with a stash of £ 10,570 of Class C sleeping pills.

He was jailed for 21 months at Bradford Crown Court in March, but his sentence was later reduced to 18 months by judge, Recorder Taryn Turner.

At a Proceeds of Crime forfeiture hearing on Friday, it was ruled that Ali’s profit from drug trafficking was £ 11,182 and the amount available for seizure was £ 646 .

Of that amount, £ 530 was already in police custody after officers found him in his taxi during his arrest.

Ali, who appeared in court via video link to HMP Liverpool, was ordered to hand over the balance of the money in three months or face another two months behind bars.

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard that Ali, 52, had Diazapam pills in his hand after being arrested by police on Shay Lane, which connects the neighborhoods of Ovenden and Holmfield in Calderdale on February 28 of last year.

A search of his home uncovered a hiding place for Diazapam, Etizolam and Tamazepam, prosecutor Imran Khan said.

Ali, of Frank Street, Thrum Hall, Halifax, pleaded guilty to three offenses of possession of Class C drugs with the intention of supplying them.

Mr Khan said his taxi was stopped by police because information had been received that he might be a drug dealer.

Ali’s hand had to be opened to reveal the tablets and he yelled at another taxi driver in a language the police did not understand.

Ali had 14 previous convictions for 33 offenses.

These were offenses of conduct and dishonesty, Mr Khan said.

His lawyer, Shufqat Khan, said the father of three was deeply ashamed and regretted what he had done.

He had anxiety and panic attacks and turned to prescribed sleeping pills to help him.

When he could no longer get them from his doctor, he got them himself, which means he could sell some to others.

Recorder Turner told Ali that this was a very serious matter that required immediate custody.

He was selling drugs on the sidelines because he didn’t make enough money driving taxis.

“The court is disgusted and horrified,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/19432134.ill-gotten-gains-seized-drug-dealing-taxi-driver/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos