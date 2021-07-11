David Beckham, Boris Johnson and Tom Cruise on official Euro 2020 guest list





David Beckham, Boris Johnson and Tom Cruise are just a few of the names of the stars on the official Euro 2020 final guest list. The Prime Minister and the legendary former England captain were both pictured in Wednesday’s semi-final as the Three Lions beat Denmark at Wembley, while movie star Cruise was spotted at Wimbledon on Saturday. A total of 60,000 spectators will watch England take on Italy in what may well be a historic night for the nation, having not won a major men’s international tournament since 1966. In addition to football royalty, British royalty will be represented by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, his wife and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and their son, Prince George. When it comes to football representation, UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin tops the list and will be joined by General Secretary Theodoros Theodoridis and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Infantino made the trip after spending the night in Brazil to hand Lionel Messi the Copa America trophy as Argentina beat the hosts 1-0 in the final of their own continental competition. England Football Association president Peter McCormick will represent the governing body of the Three Lions, while the Italian FA will have Gabriele Gavina as their figurehead.





Along with Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is one of the many political names who will be in attendance. Beckham and record-breaking England goalscorer Wayne Rooney are guests of the football world, as is Sir Geoff Hurst. The latter netted a hat-trick against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final and is hoping someone will replicate his exploits of the 4-2 triumph, 55 years later. Other representatives of Italian football include Alessandro Nesta, Gianluca Zambrotta and Fabio Capello, who was in charge of the Three Lions from 2008 to 2012. Which star are you looking forward to seeing in the final? Comments below. Interestingly, former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane is said to be watching the game from the stands as a UEFA technical observer. The former Spurs and current manager of Paris Saint-Germain Mauricio Pochettino should also be present, among some celebrities outside the game. Three-time Oscar-winning actor Cruise will be in attendance, while fashion icon Kate Moss is also named. The Hollywood star has often spent time in England filming and promoting his efforts, previously attending matches in the capital. Cruise even videoed the team over the course of the week and gave the Three Lions a preview of their upcoming movie, Top Gun: Maverick . Southgate revealed during its pre-match press conference: “They [the squad] were very lucky. “They got a glimpse of a movie that should be released later. “And they asked Tom to talk to them, which I guess was pretty surreal,” said the 50-year-old gaffer. “I was in a meeting watching videos from Italy but that’s a different story.”

