Suspicious of Taliban attacks, air defense systems appear at Kabul airport





As the Taliban have steadily gained ground in Afghanistan since US-led coalition troops packed their bags and left the country, a desperate Afghan government has been forced to put in place air defense systems in the country. Kabul airport to counter rocket attacks. The decision to set up air defense systems at Kabul airport came as the government denied the Taliban’s claim. Nonetheless, the growing offensive attacks by the Taliban on the country have raised concerns about the security of the capital and its airport. The Afghan Interior Ministry said the newly installed air defense system has proven useful around the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks. Authorities, however, did not disclose the type of system that was installed. There have been regular and increasing attacks using rockets and mortars against government forces in the countryside. Another terrorist organization, the Islamic State, carried out similar strikes in the capital last year. He also claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on Bagram Air Base earlier this year, the largest US military base in the country. The base was handed over to Afghan forces after the withdrawal of coalition troops. Media reported that over time the US military installed numerous C-RAMs (counter-rocket, artillery and mortar systems) at its bases to destroy incoming attacks. Turkey has pledged to ensure the security of Kabul upon the departure of US troops and NATO next month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United States and his country had agreed on the “scope” of the management of the airport by Turkish forces. Since early May, US troops have started withdrawing from Afghanistan and the Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country, especially in the northern and western provinces. India on Sunday evacuated diplomats as the situation deteriorated and its foreign ministry said it was withdrawing staff from its consulate in Kandahar. Taliban and Afghan forces are fighting on the outskirts of the city; around fifty Indian personnel and six diplomats were brought back to their country. The consulate remains open, however. India is among the many countries recalling diplomats. Russia announced last week that it had closed its consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, and China had recalled 210 Afghan nationals. Fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban led to the deployment of militiamen by the warlords to counter the attacks. In Herat, where the Taliban captured a border post with Iran, warlord Ismail Khan mobilized his fighters in the city. Pakistan’s envoy to Kabul called on the international community to help the situation and the country’s security forces and warned that the deployment of militias to fight the Taliban could worsen the situation. The envoy, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said if things resulted in some kind of war between the militias and the Taliban, it would be dangerous. “It is important that the capacity of the Afghan government to defend these attacks and these security challenges is strengthened,” he said. The Afghan government has dismissed the Taliban’s occupations as not having much strategic value, but the seized border posts will give the group a new source of income. The terrorist group has toured the north of the country and the government is clinging to a few provincial capitals which require large numbers of supplies and increased security. Last updated Jul 11, 2021 19:50 IST

