It’s time for western media to get new glasses

India’s future is now at a crossroads. Mr. Modi advocates a self-sufficient and muscular nationalism centered on the Hindu majority of the country. This vision put him at odds with the interfaith and multicultural goals of the founders of modern India. Growing efforts by governments to control online speech and media discourse have raised difficult questions about balancing security and privacy concerns with free speech. “

The story, which appears to be part of an article on a newspaper’s editorial page, is actually part of an advertisement on the New York Times website. Through this, the New York Times is looking for a business correspondent for South Asia. I don’t know if he found a correspondent to fill the post or not, but this amazing text has found a place in social discourse with the media. One wonders if, through such advertising, the newspaper only invites journalists who have a personal grudge against Narendra Modi? In this ad, the border dispute between India and China was described as a tragedy. “Was the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh part of a tragedy? Such a reflection from a reputable media raises concerns .

It should be noted that Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives will also fall within the coverage areas of this correspondent. It goes without saying that if someone who agrees with this ideology of the newspaper reports on such a large area, then what will be the content of his articles and what will be its effect on the mutual relations between the countries of this subcontinent?

Not that the New York Times is doing it for the first time. From Indira Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, they have all been victims of his attacks at one time or another. Its antagonism towards India and our current leadership is clearly visible. Describing Modi as a right-wing Hindu, he conveniently omits that outgoing US President Joe Biden describes himself as a proud Catholic. Barack Obama, one of America’s most popular presidents, also held his first political meetings in churches in different parts of America.

Over the past few years, there have been several occasions when the New York Times has ridiculed India in various ways. For example, when our MiG-21 crashed in Pakistan, the Indian Army’s armory was compared to an archaeological stockpile. ”In an article published in November 2017, the sari was linked to chauvinist nationalism. writer forgot or decided to deliberately forget that the sari is the common garment of women across the subcontinent. Similarly, in 2014, a very obscene cartoon was published mocking India’s mission on March. It showed an Indian wearing a dhoti holding a bull’s rope as he knocked on the doors of the Elite Space Club. The editorial board then apologized for the derogatory cartoon, saying he was not in its intention to downplay the Mars mission or to insult India and its citizens.

It doesn’t stop there. In its articles, the newspaper had sometimes referred to Lata Mangeshkar as a so-called “playback singer” and sometimes ridiculed the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa by remembering her as a mere former heroine. ” when he died.

A few years ago, I spent hours with some of the newspaper editors at its headquarters in New York. During the discussion, I asked how such blunders happened to an institution like the New York Times? Their response was that they would try to be more vigilant to avoid such mistakes in the future. But alas, that did not happen.

Let me share one of my experiences. It’s my habit to go out on a crowded subway or bus to any new or old neighborhood market in the National Capital Region whenever I have time. There is no better way to understand the pulse of your readers. It was the evening of December 24 during the first term of the Modi government. I took the train from Dwarka to Noida. It was about eight o’clock. There was a crowd of young people who had gone out to celebrate Christmas Eve with joy. The enthusiasm was evident throughout the coach. I was delighted with this atmosphere. Suddenly a tweet from the New York Times appeared on my cell phone. It was a news item about how Christians in New Delhi and other parts of the country are afraid to celebrate Christmas. The young people in the car were certainly from all religions and sects, and their festive fervor was the complete opposite of this news item. This report was full of incomplete facts. I tried to explain by tweeting a counter that the report was false, but there was no rebuttal or response to the tweet. Would you consider this healthy journalism?

It is not that the Western media did not work for the benefit of humanity, but it is true that when it comes to countries in Asia and Africa, they often make mistakes. Decades ago, part of the Western media made a historic mistake. He justified Hitler and described Stalin as the West’s greatest enemy. Is it still in the grip of colonial and racist frustration?

Hitler reminds me of another claim about the New York Times that during WWII he did not publish any news about the worst massacre of Jews on the front page for several weeks. It was also found that from September 1939 to May 1945 very few articles on Jewish victims made the front page of the New York Times. All of these examples suggest that the time has come when all of the Western media need to change their old glasses. There is no room for such blatant contempt in a changing world.

Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan. The opinions expressed are personal.

