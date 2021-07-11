WESTERN REGION HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:00 PM





Mumbai, Jul 11 ​​(PTI) Top West Region Stories at 5 PM. BOM5 MH-CO-OPERATION MINISTERY-PAWAR Co-operative movement in Maha will not be affected by new central ministry: Pawar Pune: PCN chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday refuted reports that the new Ministry of Cooperation at the Center could ‘hijack the cooperative movement’ in Maharashtra. BOM10 MH-POPULATION-FADNAVIS Fadnavis praises the new population policy of the UP, supports such a law for the whole country Nagpur be formulated for the whole country. BOM1 MP-OFFICER IAS-ARREST MP: IAS officer arrested for “tampering” with court orders Indore: Madhya Pradesh police arrested an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer for allegedly forging two orders of a local court in an assault case against a woman in Indore, officials said on Sunday. BOM8 OFFICES MH-BEED-BJP Maha: No room for Pritam Munde in Union cabinet, 20 BJP leaders resigned in Beed Beed: More than 20 BJP leaders from Beed district in Maharashtra resigned in protest against local MP Pritam Munde Khade does not find his place in the new council of ministers of the Union, a local leader said on Sunday. BOM4 GJ-SHAH-MODI Amit Shah welcomes Prime Minister Modi Ahmedabad’s development-oriented approach: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely the first leader to create systems ensuring the continuation of development work even after leaving office, citing Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat. BOM3 MP-ELECTROCUTION-FAMILY MP: 6 family members electrocuted in Chhatarpur Chhatarpur: Six family members were electrocuted to death during construction work in a village in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, reported the police. BES 4 MH-STAN SWAMY-RAUT Stan Swamy’s death in custody cannot be justified: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that the death of Elgar Parishad-Maoist is linked to the case accused by Jesuit priest Stan Swamy in custody cannot even be justified if the Maoists are “more dangerous than the Kashmiri separatists”. PTI NSK NSK

