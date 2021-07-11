“Prime Minister Boris Johnson hides his own goals behind the English flag” – Kevin Maguire





The exhilarating patriotism exemplified by thoughtful Southgate is to a world away from the Prime Minister’s denigration of strangers, writes Kevin Maguire Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

England sniper Boris Johnson will drop Britain. He still does. Vibrant and diverse Gareth Southgates Three Lions played their hearts out for a united and hopeful country at Wembley on Sunday night, as this quack prime minister and his reactionary Tory government thrive on nationalist anger and division, which they deliberately incite . The exhilarating patriotism exemplified by thoughtful Southgate is a world away from the Prime Minister’s denigration of strangers. The replica fan Johnson is an unscrupulous politician, a Conservative wolf in chameleon disguise who will wield the St. George’s Cross to distract from the evil he inflicts. This privileged figure, more associated with the game of the Eton wall than the game of the peoples, will use football to distract attention from the cruel policies of his government.





















But don’t forget the 20 universal credit reduction that hits the poorest nations. Also remember that he broke a pension promise because he doesn’t think seniors are worth 15 a week. Johnson’s mismanagement of ending Covid restrictions and confusion over mask rules is typical of a leader who has presided over more than 150,000 Covid deaths. And even the most ardent Brextremists are at a loss for words when challenged to justify the costs, including a $ 40 billion divorce bill, of the flight out of the European Union, Johnson’s signature madness.





Oh so that I can read the private thoughts of Southgate, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford when Johnson considers inviting them to Downing Street to bask in the glory of the heroes who have stood up for starving children and black Britons abandoned or targeted by the PM. Euro 2020 has been a wonderful tournament for England and to some extent Wales and Scotland. The Roman emperors ruled with bread and circuses. But the Johnson circus act removes the bread part. What he fears most is that all good humor will expose its deception and people will demand radical change, a fairer Britain with shared responsibility. And when they do that, Johnson knows he’s done. Get the news you want straight to your inbox. Sign up for the Mirror newsletter here.









