Trump says he hasn’t changed after two indictments: I’ve gotten worse

Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had worsened after two impeachment trials, both of which ended in acquittals, as Republican leaders grapple with how best to deal with the ex- bombastic president who continues to spread false claims about his 2020 electoral loss.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, … [+] July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (Photo AP / LM Otero)

Highlights

Expressing his frustrations with former Attorney General Bill Barrs’ refusal to support his baseless allegations of electoral fraud in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said Barr had become different after the Congress Democrats threatened to impeach him.

I haven’t become any different, Trump continued, noting that he’s been impeached twice and hasn’t changed, adding that I’ve gotten worse. I got worse.

Trump used Sunday’s speech to re-promote his fraud allegations, which have become a source of tension among Republican leaders in Congress, some of whom, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are seeking to overtake Trump.

Trump also used the speech as an opportunity to blow up Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, claiming Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) “Cannot walk the streets of Louisiana without being told. say nasty things “.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Who was ousted from her leadership role in May for her criticism of Trump, is the most cited Republican in our country’s history by Democrats, Trump said, adding : You have to live with it … Maybe longer. “

Key context

Trump was first indicted in December 2019 over a phone call in which he allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into corruption allegations against his rival President Joe Biden Politics. He was acquitted by the Senate a month later. Trump was then impeached by the House again in January for allegedly instigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, for which he was acquitted by the Senate.

Large number

10. That’s the number of House Republicans who voted for Trump’s second impeachment, down from zero in his first impeachment. 7 Senate Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict him for the second time below the required 16.

Crucial quote

“I think the president learned from this case,” Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) said after Trump’s first impeachment. “The president was impeached. It’s a pretty big lesson,” she added, voting for acquittal in the first trial and conviction a year later.

Tangent

CPAC is a gathering of conservative activists organized by the conservative lobbying organization American Conservative Union since 1974. CPAC has taken place twice in 2021, Orlando, Florida, hosting the first in February.

What to watch out for

I absolutely know my answer, and I was going to do very well and people are going to be very happy, Trump said of a 2024 presidential election in an interview with Fox Business on Sunday.

