Not Airlangga, only Luhut trusts

Merdeka.com – Just a day after being appointed commander of the Java-Bali emergency PPKM, Luhur Binsar Panjaitan spread “threats”. Target those who are labeled as criminals against humanity. The oxygen grabbers must have been caught. Facing the law. Drug speculators who sell at unreasonable prices are willing to be disciplined.

Instructions for the release of the retired Three-Star General TNI this. To generals active in the Police and the TNI. Asked to strictly supervise the PPKM emergency policy. Especially in the capital Jakarta. For Luhut, there is no mercy for rule breakers. Also to those who take advantage of the situation.

The confidence of President Joko Widodo was entrusted to the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Marives) Luhut Panjaitan. The baton of command has been given, leading the Java-Bali emergency PPKM policy. Luhut’s background and character are considered appropriate for the success of the policies issued.

An official in the circle Jokowi give a hint. Luhut is still considered the most suitable figure to lead the current management of Covid-19. Additionally, the spread of Covid-19 has spiraled out of control over the past two weeks. “Pak Luhut is firm and doesn’t mince words,” a source told merdeka.com.

Luhut Panjaitan’s superiority is recognized by a member of the board of the Golkar Party. The party led by Airlangga Hartarto as general chairman. Luhut is considered more capable of leading the Covid-19 management team than Jokowi’s other ministers. Including the coordinating minister of the economy who is also the president of KPC-PEN, Airlangga Hartarto.

“Only Luhut can,” he whispered.

This politician got a leaked assessment. We cannot count on Airlangga to manage Covid-19. This includes economic recovery. National economic conditions are under pressure due to the pandemic. For him, Jokowi seemed to tease Airlangga by not having a place in the emergency PPKM.

A number of Golkar DPP directors declined to comment on Airlangga’s takeover of Luhut’s functions and authority. Nurul Arifin, Bobby Adhityo Rizaldi and Meutya Hafidz have chosen not to comment.

Meanwhile, a source behind the palace walls pointed out that Jokowi was not ruling out the role of Airlangga. Until now, Airlangga still has a central role in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pak Airlangga leads outside Java and Bali,” he said.

Luhut’s performance

Jokowi’s decision to name Luhut is the second time she has managed Pagebluk. In September 2020, Jokowi ordered Luhut to reduce the cases of Covid-19 in nine provinces. DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Bali, North Sumatra and Papua. Jokowi gave a target. Luhut must reduce positive Covid-19 cases in two weeks.

The appointment of Luhut is the prerogative of Jokowi. The president believes in Luhut’s insight in handling the crisis. Considered capable of carrying out the orders of the Head of State. Reduce the rate of transmission in nine provinces.

Had raised questions. The pandemic is not being managed by health experts. At that point, Luhut responded briefly. Calls himself manager. Its job is to coordinate health experts. Prepare a strategy to get Indonesia out of the pandemic.

“I’m just a manager. I think I can claim to be a good manager,” he said in September 2020.

When he received the president’s tenure in September 2020, Luhut predicted that the critical period of transmission of Covid-19 in Indonesia would be only three months. Before the vaccine is introduced in late 2020 and early 2021. Confidently, Luhut said that in January 2021, conditions will be better.

In December 2020, Jokowi did not look happy. His face was dark as he read the report. Cases of Covid-19 in the country have exploded. His eyes didn’t seem to want to see the ministers around him. Keep looking at the data on the device while talking. Sometimes I would just glance right and left, out of the corner of my eye, without looking back. Jokowi said the condition was actually getting worse. The number of Covid-19 transmissions has steadily increased since the end of last year. Nowadays.

Although disappointed, Jokowi ultimately did not turn away from Luhut’s figure. Confidence is restored. This time for the establishment of Emergency PPKM in Java-Bali. President Jokowi’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said the president’s decision was reasonable. Re-appointed Luhut to lead the team. In addition, Luhut also has an important position. As vice-president of KCP-PEN. Luhut’s experience is considered essential for dealing with emergency situations.

He denied that Jokowi was evaluating Airlangga’s performance. The appointment of Luhut, said Fadjroel, is a common thing in the government’s work in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Ordinary division of tasks,” said Fadjroel.

Military leader

Jokowi’s decision to appoint Luhut again drew criticism. The government appears reluctant to contact epidemiologists and health experts to deal with the crisis. The holder of the command for the control of cases of Covid-19 should be assigned to people with training in health experts.

“He was a minister, not a person of health, then the Minister of Economy is in charge, now he is again handed over to Pak Luhut,” IU epidemiologist Tri Yunus said when he was contacted by merdeka.com.

The government is recalled. The state of Covid-19 in Indonesia has entered a critical phase. Manipulation is necessary from upstream to downstream, on the part of all actors. As long as the baton of command is given to ministers outside of health, epidemiologists are pessimistic about the optimal management of the pandemic.

“Because many ministers are businessmen, it is difficult. The Minister of Health is a businessman, the Minister of the Economy is a businessman, the coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs is also a businessman, so it is difficult to talk to businessmen, ”he said.

Griffith University epidemiologist in Australia, Dicky Budiman, highlighted the assessment of PPKM, including in the nine provinces under Luhut’s supervision. The work to manage the Covid-19 is considered inefficient. It is proven, the higher the reproduction number (Ro) or the Covid-19 reproduction number in the last six months. Then, the weight of the health system, the impact of Covid-19 on the population has not been taken into account either.

“The analysis of PPKM in the last 5 months is not very effective. The reproduction rate continues to increase. Say in January and June, when it was extended, everything increased. It is not in improvement, isn’t it. That’s our assessment, “he said. .

There is no other way, the government must prioritize the restoration of health. Although economic health is just as important. Under current conditions, the government is advised to implement a rapid, precise and coherent health emergency strategy.

In addition, the health system in Indonesia must be returned to its khitah. One of them is the holder of control over the management of Covid-19 entrusted to the Health Person. He cited Malaysia and Singapore as examples. This is important for the downward movement of the organization’s wheels to take place optimally.

“The head of the working group should be the Minister of Health. Only Malaysia should lead, yes at the level of the Director General with the leadership of the Minister of course,” he said.

Epidemiology at the Faculty of Public Health at the University of Indonesia (FKM UI), Pandu Riono compared Luhut to a warlord against the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the field commander is the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Bad war strategy.

“So we come back to the real function to be able to win this war. Do not hoist the white flag first, it is good to give up,” continued this former student of the University of Pittsbrug, in the United States.

Pandu still has faith. Indonesia may emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. If the government does not prioritize economic recovery. Indonesia has many resources who are experts in the health sector to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can do it, if we’re together. It’s all there, the science is there, all the ways we can do it as long as it’s done well,” he concluded.

Editorial team: Intan Umbari Prihatin, Ronald, Wilfridus Setu Embu, Randy Firdaus [noe]