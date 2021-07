China big bang | eKathimerini.com

There is an American policy that has not changed with the departure of Donald Trump and the arrival of President Joe Biden, and it is towards China. There is no doubt that we have entered a new cold war and are faced with very succinct dilemmas on both sides. The pressure many countries are under regarding the 5G platform they will be using is a case in point. China’s behavior has changed a lot and this is evident in President Xi Jinping’s public speeches. Beijing seems to have a newfound confidence. He sees America as a country on a downward trajectory for structural reasons and sees the time to openly challenge his leadership. In the eyes of the Chinese, the irrational war in Iraq, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the failure of former President Barack Obama to project American influence into the world, together with the deep divisions of recent years, are proof of the rapid decline in its global position. . Biden is no different from Trump in viewing China as the country’s greatest economic and strategic threat. However, he understands that in order to fight this battle he needs allies. Europe plays a crucial role in this equation and the US government is doing everything it can, wrapping up all kinds of details, to bring Europeans together and build a strong front against China. But the European Union is also divided and marked by suspicion and insecurity as to whether it can trust and rely on the United States after the Trump episode. Russia’s role is also important. Unlike the post-war Cold War, when the United States tried to ensure that China did not move closer to the Soviet Union, the discussion is now reversed and aims to keep Moscow away from the new rising superpower, China. There are two opposing schools of thought in Washington on this issue: one sees Moscow as an equally if not more important rival and the other believes that some sort of modus vivendi must be found with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides make a good point and Biden appears to be taking a moderate, realpolitik approach. In Europe, this school has backers both in Berlin and in Paris, who argue that the West cannot effectively face two strategic challenges at the same time. China, meanwhile, is eager to change the world and demonstrate that the rules of the game have changed. What does it mean? That we cannot rule out a move that would signal a geopolitical shift. Will it be a war for Taiwan, in which America could get involved and lose? It cannot be rejected. What is certain is that the cycle that began in the aftermath of World War II is coming to an end. The question is whether he will do it with a sudden and strong blow or gradually and gently.

