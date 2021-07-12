Boris Johnson can’t miss ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to protect Amazon





Fides image Source: CAFOD The British government must not stand idly by as major changes to legalize Amazon deforestation pass through the Brazilian Congress, religious leaders and charities have warned. Ahead of today’s discussion (July 12) on the UK’s Environment Bill in the House of Lords, the group urges UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step up due diligence requirements – ensuring that British companies and financial organizations are not complicit in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. The leading network, REPAM Brazil, which represents faith-based organizations and Catholic dioceses in the Brazilian Amazon, has joined the call of the British Catholic charity CAFOD to stop the sweeping changes to land laws, proposed by the Brazilian government, which would legalize currently illegal deforestation practices. According to the network, these reforms would grant amnesty to land grabbers, reduce protection of indigenous lands – and ultimately generate deforestation totaling 16 million hectares by 2027. “Despite deforestation already reaching critical levels, the Brazilian Congress will vote on bills which, if passed, will only increase the destruction of the Amazon rainforest,” said Cecilia Iorio, Brazilian representative of the CAFOD charity. “These bills show the direction the Brazilian government is taking – putting profits before the rights of indigenous peoples and the planet.” Brazilian bishops, who have already spoken openly about dealing with the Amazon, have actively campaigned against the bills for months. In a recent letter from REPAM Brazil, which represents many Catholic dioceses in the Brazilian Amazon, they expressed their “indignation” at the proposals. “If these bills are passed, neither these indigenous communities nor the Amazon rainforest will exist for the next decade,” REPAM Brazil president Bishop Erwin Krutler wrote. While there are already plans in the UK’s Environmental Bill for a due diligence requirement for products at risk of deforestation, the law only requires companies to comply with local laws. So without strengthening UK policy, critics argue, it threatens to act as an endorsement of these damaging legal reforms. Pressure on the UK government and MPs across the country to approve a strong environmental bill intensifies ahead of the UK hosting UN climate talks, COP26, in Glasgow later this year. “The United Kingdom, which is hosting COP26 this year, is an opportunity to show its leadership in the defense of indigenous rights and to support those who fight against deforestation and climate change,” continued Bishop Krutler. The CAFOD charity adding that there is no time to delay global action, “when the UK hosts COP26 in November, we will quickly see where Boris Johnson’s priorities lie,” concluded Iorio. To learn more about CAFOD’s work in Brazil: https://cafod.org.uk/News/International-news/Coronavirus-in-Brazil Keywords: Amazon, Brazil, REPAM, CAFOD, Cecilia Iorio, Bishop Erwin Krutler, Environment Bill, COP26 We need your support ICN aims to provide timely and accurate news coverage of all matters of interest to Catholics and the Christian community at large. As our audience grows, so do our costs. We need your help to continue this work. Please support our journalism by donating to ICN today. Donate to ICN

