Kleptocracy, hypocrisy, but democracy – Opinion





Not yet. Corruption, corruption, corruption. He has no other subject? It’s just a cover for incompetence. The economy will never grow if people are afraid of being caught. Here are some examples of comments made by experts on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s insistence on accountability. People have actually placed bets. Responsibility is what brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power in 2018.

Responsibility is what will cause them to lose in 2023. And to make things more “ridiculous” for skeptics, the Prime Minister has actually started making global appeals to prevent money being stolen from poor countries. and stored in rich countries. “As if the rich were listening,” laughed the usual cynics. And there you have it, just as they turned out to be wrong in corona management and in economic management, they are going to have another surprise. “When the rulers rob the citizens of their country or the oligarchs flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequalities deepen and trust in government collapses.” Imran Khan again? No. These words were spoken by Joe Biden, the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden recently signed a memorandum on establishing the “fight against corruption”, with the aim of “fighting corruption as a fundamental interest of the national security of the United States”. Yes, corruption is a national security issue. The interesting part is that for the first time President Biden is talking about corruption both at home and abroad. The memorandum also proposes that all stolen assets be recovered and that corrupt people who hide behind the loopholes of a porous international financial system be punished. Here is the test. In Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating an undeclared property of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari in Belaire, Manhattan, New York. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) calls this nonsense and asks for bail before arrest. It will be interesting to see if the United States after the new definition of stolen assets cooperates with Pakistan. The UK has been a haven for laundered money and fugitive leaders. More than half of the Sharif family lead a ‘looted’ leisure life in the UK and the other half desperately try to escape and join their leader while on holiday at Avenfield House.

The kleptocracy ruled Pakistan for a long time. Kleptocracy means that a country is ruled by thieves who bleed the barbers of the state and hide them in foreign countries. Kleptocracy and corruption have long been an internal geo-economic and socio-cultural problem. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the outlook. The kleptocracy, like the crown, is a global, borderless issue which, if treated in isolation, will always find refuge offshore. The world was globalized on paper a quarter of a century ago, but in practice it is still narrow and limited by visual limitations. The reasons are mainly twofold:

Kleptocracy for a zero-sum game – The philosophy of “if we have to win someone has to lose” has always existed. The trend towards empire building of world powers continues. The philosophy is “If we are to develop, then someone has to be underdeveloped.” From cheap labor to cheap raw materials, the history of exploitation of weaker countries continues. More recently, the game has shifted to cheap, easy money, stolen in poor countries and stashed in rich tax havens. In many elite G7 countries, criminals are welcome, but not crime. Money laundering is prohibited, but not money. Transparency is a principle, but hiding places are not. In 2018, the G7 represented 58% of global net wealth ($ 317 trillion), over 46% of (GDP) in nominal terms and over 32% of global GDP in purchasing power parity. Every year, $ 1,000 billion in bribes are paid and an additional $ 2.6 trillion is lost through other forms of corruption. This black money and its owners are granted asylum in these countries.

Rifts are black holes – Deadly pandemics include “Covid-19 and Corrupt-21” around the world. Unlike the Covid-19 which has a vaccine, corruption has just become endemic. Less developed countries treat it like a POS to get things done. The more developed world sees it as “looking the other way” as long as its money goes into their economy. This has created a flow of dirty money from LDCs to richer countries where black money havens exist to protect them from prosecution. Rich countries have become a recycling dump for all the dirt, grime and trash of illicit finance. The philosophy was to keep their own house tidy. Let the looters throw their ill-gotten wealth into their economy. Let the world launder it by selling assets in return. But as the Panama and Paradise Leaks proved, Heaven’s Leak and Dirty Money is contagious. It permeates the system, stains operation and creates black holes. Through these holes, not only kleptocrats, but launderers from developed countries like Russians, Americans and Europeans themselves become partners in crime. Pakistan was graylisted by the FATF in 2012 and 2018 because it failed to tighten its money laundering laws which contributed to the financing of terrorism. The reason was that since the rulers were sending their “ill-gotten” money abroad, they didn’t want to plug these legal holes. As a result, the terrorists used it to their advantage. Likewise, the US government is now trying to impose a universal tax on multinational corporations that have taken advantage of the very tax havens they created to store the dirty money of corrupt rulers.

Pakistan must use President Biden’s memorandum to fight corruption. Prime Minister Imran Khan called on rich countries to create global mechanisms against dirty money. To capitalize on this common goal, a three-pronged approach is needed:

The rich-poor partnership – The only way to stop the kleptocracy is to have laws that are not only made in exclusive “G7 clubs”, but also with input from the G77. Kleptocrats get stronger when local and global institutions weaken. Kleptocrats use the ambiguity of international law to flee to countries that allow “rich investors” to flee their own countries. It requires a complete overhaul of the “superpower versus helpless” worldview. Anti-corruption laws must be based on mutual legal, ethical and moral assistance, but also on obligation and prosecution.

Aid linked to prevalence of corruption – Normally, aid from developed countries is tied to economic or social conditionalities. Aid money is the real windfall for the kleptocrats. Imagine how a necklace given by President Erdogan’s wife to flood victims ended up in a prime minister’s house in the past. Imagine how billions of aid money had to be transferred through illegal channels to illicit havens. So aid money should also be tied to corruption control. Pakistan is expected to make a detailed proposal on this matter which the Prime Minister should raise in all relevant international forums.

Naming and humiliating kleptocrats – The most effective way is to name and shame kleptocrats and cronies internationally. There should be global civil society activism against them. Just like blacklists in politics, there should be a social boycott of these people. Their names should be inscribed in the Hall of Shame, and strict condemnation should make it difficult for governments to give them and their dirty money safe haven.

Democracy is above all the rule of law. When you break the laws for criminals, whether local or foreign, you are undermining democracy. With kleptocrats as a refuge, democracy is political hypocrisy. If there is one principle that, if broken, will ultimately break you, it is that laws cannot be used selectively. This is when a society becomes unfair and unjust. William Scott Downey, for example, once said: “Law without justice is an irremediable wound.

(The author can be contacted at [email protected])

