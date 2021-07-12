China is weaker than Xi will admit – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Politics
Xi Jinping, China’s strongman, recently delivered a strident speech on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in 1921. Not surprisingly, he focused on the achievements of the Chinese Communist Party. Gone and left aside important flaws, for example the catastrophic Great Leap Forward in the 1950s, the bloody Cultural Revolution of the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, and the suppression of democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989. He also indirectly threatened US and Western interventionism by saying that foreign powers would get their heads smashed and bloodshed if they tried to stop the rise of China. Yet Xis’ bravado hides significant weaknesses that plague his country.
Ironically, much of US foreign policy and the national security establishment also uses Xis’ speech to help the Chinese leader amplify China’s forces as a threat to the United States and downplay them. weaknesses of this country. What more could we potential the opponent asks? Oddly enough, in the American political system, interest groups need a powerful threat, whether domestic or foreign, to gain public attention and therefore additional money for their proposed political agenda. As during the Cold War with the Soviet Union, the American foreign policy establishment is happy to exaggerate the threat China poses to American security while downplaying American strengths and China’s weaknesses.
However, even though the US security establishment inflated the Soviet threat of increased US military spending throughout the Cold War, many in the Pentagon and the State Department privately called the Soviet Union High. -Volta with missiles, in a condescending reference to the ineffectiveness of the USSR, crackle and unsustainable communist economy. This economy eventually stagnated and the Soviet political system collapsed as a result. In contrast, in his speech, Xi bragged about all the economic progress that China made during the Party’s rule. However, he forgot to mention that this all happened from the 1980s, after the Party allowed certain sectors of the economy to become capitalist. This robust economic growth has likely made China a potential threat to the United States than was the USSR during an earlier period. However, China has major weaknesses that neither Xi nor the US security establishment want to highlight.
China’s first weakness is strongman Xi himself. Instead of selling inefficient industries and state-owned banks, which still represent a large part of the Chinese economy, he is trying to re-centralize power. He suppressed the improvement of Hu Jintao, his predecessor at the head of the Party, who planned that the CPP leaders would step down after two five-year terms. It was Hus’s attempt to start modernizing the governance of the Communist Party by trying to regularize changes in leadership. Instead, Xi is trying to take China back to the bad old days of succession struggles after the death or inability of a strong politician (now Xi). In addition, the private economy continuing to bear the burden of key industries and sclerotic state-owned banks will slow down China’s economic growth.
The Chinese demographic crisis is also likely to slow economic growth. As countries develop and industrialize, they have fewer children because less labor is needed in the agricultural sector and more children increase costs for individual families. . Thus, many developed countries around the world have declining birth rates. However, China’s problem is much worse because of the Communist Party’s disastrous one-child policy, which was only revoked after exacerbating the population crisis.
In addition, China has restless ethnic inhabitants of Xinjiang and Tibet and a politically unruly pro-democracy population in Hong Kong, which China is removing in violation of its pledge to allow a One China, Two Systems approach. These refractory populations weaken China at home.
China’s neighbors have complained about its more assertive behavior in the South China Sea, where it claims a ridiculous amount of water and builds man-made islands to expand its tenuous claims. However, as a rising power that the United States would be wise to tolerate until the Chinese threaten the United States, China should be allowed to have a sphere of influence, like most of the great powers across the world. history demanded it for their safety. Any threat posed by China mainly concerns the surrounding regions and possibly Taiwan. The United States is expected to stay out of intra-Asian territorial disputes, including Taiwan, but may continue to sell arms to all nations in the region for to defend oneself against Chinese assertiveness, using a porcupine strategy that could deter China from outright aggression.
The military threat from China mainly concerns these areas in its near abroad. The US security establishment has worked hard on China’s Belt and Road Economic Initiative to make friends around the world by building infrastructure projects. However, to paraphrase Betty White, the program is truly a colossal waste of Chinese time (and money), with recipient countries trapped in debt for state-run boondoggles that can even hurt development. economic. Perhaps the United States should hope that the Chinese continue to waste and dissipate their resources on such white elephants.
In short, the United States should manage the rise of China instead of trying to quell the inevitable. And the American public should not allow its own security establishment to exaggerate the threat, as it did during the Cold War, to justify extravagant spending on disproportionately large military budgets. Such extravagant spending can reduce the U.S. economic growth needed to maintain itself as a superpower.
