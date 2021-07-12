More than 370 Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops















Palestinian medical personnel brought out an injured protester attacked by Israeli troops during a demonstration in the West Bank. -Photo EPA



BAITULMAQDIS: More than 370 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators protesting the construction of an illegal settlement in the West Bank. Al Jazeera reported that the Zionist army used drones to drop bombs containing tear gas, causing smoke to envelop the entire site of the protest in the town of Beita, near Nablus, in the West Bank. Local media reported that the unrest began after Friday prayers last week with protesters burning tires and throwing stones at the IDF. According to several witnesses, the Israeli army fired live ammunition and rubber at Palestinians who had finished Friday prayers in Beita. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 379 Palestinians were injured in the riots, including 31 who were hit by live ammunition. Similar protests took place in the towns of Kafr Qaddum and Beit Dajan, where dozens of Palestinians had to be treated for the effects of tear gas. The Israeli army also reportedly attacked residents protesting against the Jewish settlement of Masafer Yatta in Hebron. Meanwhile, a United Nations (UN) official warned that the situation in the Gaza Strip was getting more serious after Israel tightened sanctions that could trigger further violence. United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) media adviser Adnan Abu Hasna told reporters tough sanctions would rekindle tensions between Israel and Islamic militant groups in Gaza. “Since the wave of violence in the Gaza Strip ended on May 21, the situation in Gaza has been extremely dangerous and is deteriorating at all levels. “I urge the international community and donor countries to find an immediate mechanism to implement the delivery of aid to Gaza. “Also allow the influx of Qatari financial funds for humanitarian aid and construction materials to begin the process of rebuilding Palestine,” he said. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that lasting peace and stability is unlikely to exist in West Asia as long as Israeli policies continue to put pressure on Palestine. He said this after a closed-door meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, at the Vahdettin pavilion in Istanbul yesterday. Erdogan insisted that Turkey would not remain silent on Israeli oppression of Palestine, the Anadolu news agency reported. – AGENCY Press New Straits Times (M) Bhd

