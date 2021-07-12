Boris Johnson should be able to appoint ministers out of parliament, report says





Boris Johnson and his No 10 successors should have the power to appoint foreigners instead of just MPs and peers as ministers, a new report examining Whitehall reform has urged. The controversial proposal is one of the recommendations put forward by the Smart Government Commission created last year to examine how the government machinery can be more efficient. In a stern warning, the independent body chaired by former Tory cabinet minister Nick Herbert with commissioners including Labor MP Dame Margaret Hodge said Whitehall must reform or fail to meet key policy goals, such as leveling and l net zero emissions by 2050. Calling its reforms radical, the committee suggests giving prime ministers the option of appointing ministers who are not parliamentarians, in order to allow for the influx of additional talent from outside the government. Attempting to address the inevitable questions of accountability to parliament, the report suggests the creation of oral committees that can summon ministers who are not MPs or peers to appear. While No 10 is expected to remain the Prime Minister’s residence and ceremonial base, the report also suggests the establishment of a new work desk outside Downing Street for Mr Johnson and his successors, all co-locating ministers’ offices in London, with the office of the prime minister. , in a single building to bring down departmental barriers. He also calls for each secretary of state to be able to create a council of advisers to bring outside expertise to government departments. The Covid epidemic has not only worsened the challenges our country already faces, Mr. Herbert said in a statement. He also revealed that our public administration system is in urgent need of a fundamental overhaul. As politicians begin to focus on reconstruction, it is crucial that they do not overlook the desirability and necessity of reforming the government apparatus. Without change, no ambition or rhetoric will suffice to ensure the achievement of political goals. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is expected to respond to the report’s findings when it launches on Monday, but the plans have already been criticized by Tory MP David Davis, who suggested the proposals were folly managerial. Our system, where ministers have the grueling experience of being held accountable by 650 MPs, is one of the reasons we generally have high standards, he told the Daily mail. Changing it in this way is surprisingly ignorant and will make corruption and cronyism more likely, not less.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/whitehall-reform-michael-gove-no-10-b1882134.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos