8 Hindi Movies With Long Titles To Watch For “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”





Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and will see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a pretty long name for a movie these days, but it’s not an uncommon practice. In anticipation of the film, let’s take a look at some other popular Bollywood movies with long names.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjans’ 2018 film became a surprise hit, making Kartik Aaryan a household name. The comedy film, starring Nushrratt Bharuchha and Sunny Singh, tells the story of two best friends and a beauty that lies between their friendship.

Once upon a time in Mumbai Dobaara

While the 2010 prequel starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi had a long title, nothing could beat this 2013 film directed by Milan Luthria. Starring Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara was the story of a gangster and his protege who clash after falling in love with the same woman.

Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam

One of the most popular films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the story of a newly married man who takes his wife to Italy, to reunite her with his lover. This blockbuster movie starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain

Mahesh Manjrekars Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai was an anti-elitist commentary. Hilarious comedy starring Govinda and Sonali Bendre, the film tells the story of an adopted man who struggles to integrate into his biological family.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi is a sweet family drama that depicts the ups and downs of a simple Parsi family. A 45-year-old man living with his bossy mother finds the woman of his dreams. However, he finds out that his mother hates her intensely because of past complications. This romantic comedy marks the acting debut of Farah Khan and co-stars Boman Irani.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is a satirical black comedy starring Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film is about the three individuals who use each other’s weaknesses to advance their own agenda. While expectations for the film were high, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was unable to make much noise at the box office.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai?

Directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai? tells about the different difficulties that an ordinary man goes through in his life. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role, along with Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi. This movie is billed as one of the best Hindi language movies and a must see for all movie buffs.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Vasan Balas’ action comedy saw newbie Abhimanyu Dassani as a boy who cannot feel the pain who trains in martial arts with the help of his grandfather (Mahesh Manjrekar). When he reunites with his childhood friend, he is drawn into the world of crime with her. The film also stars Radhika Madan as a martial arts student and Gulshan Devaiah in a hilarious dual role.

