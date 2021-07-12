Trump says tech titans are not ‘immune’ from his lawsuit





Big Tech has the power to censor the speech of people in violation of the Constitution, former President Donald Trump said on Sunday, but Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are not “immune” to the class action lawsuit he has launched against them last week.

“They deprive you of your freedom of expression. They deprive you of your right to speak. They take everything. And they get powers. They have section 230, it’s called, and it gives them immunity. It gives them protection, ”Trump said on Fox News’s“ Sunday Morning Futures ”.

“They’re immune to so many different things. But they are not immune from this lawsuit, because what they have done is such a violation of the Constitution, a violation like we have never seen before. … They bring me down. They are reducing all conservative voices, or most of them, ”said the former commander-in-chief.

“It’s a shame,” he said.

Donald Trump has said Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are not “immune” to his class action lawsuit.REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube banned him from their sites before he stepped down in January for his role in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Trump announced the filing of the complaint on Wednesday at a press conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, saying he wanted to end the illegal and shameful censorship of the American people.

In the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages, Trump wants federal judges to strike down section 230 of the unconstitutional Communications Decency Act.

Attorney John P. Coale is lead counsel in Donald Trump’s main lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Google for suspending him and others from their websites. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

He says Section 230, which protects the titans of Silicon Valley from the content they post on their websites, amounts to a government grant and makes them vulnerable to lawsuits because private companies are acting as ‘government agents.

Another reason is their work, Trump said, with the Democratic Party.

“They work with Democrats within government and, frankly, outside government. They work with the Democrats. It is a democratic machine. It should be the biggest campaign contribution ever made, ”he told Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against large tech companies at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

