Politics
Thousands of signed petitions call on Jokowi to cancel independent vaccinations
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
University of Indonesia Epidemiologist Pandu Riono along with a number of colleagues from the Vaccines for All Coalition, they mobilized community support via an online petition, urging President Joko Widodo to immediately stop the self-vaccination program.
Pandu has garnered community support for the petition through the Change.org page. Not only Pandu, but two other academics like Irma Handayani and Sulfikar Amir were the initiators of the petition.
“Yes, that’s right. With the Vaccine Coalition for All. We’re aiming for $ 1 million to sign if possible,” Pandu told CNNIndonesia.com on Monday (12/7).
Based on CNNIndonesia.com monitoring, Monday (12/7) morning at 6:40 am WIB, Pandu’s petition was supported by more than 7,600 of the 10,000 targets who signed the petition.
In his petition, Pandu argued that the government’s plan to allow self-vaccination would in fact create steep inequalities and could prolong the pandemic.
“According to the WHO, the private sector-led immunization program is only beneficial and prioritizes people of middle to upper economic level in urban areas,” Pandu said of the petition.
Pandu said people living in areas and middle to lower economies should be a priority in vaccine distribution. This is because they have a very high level of risk of transmission. In addition, the vaccine supply is still very limited.
Pandu also said that health workers (nakes) in the regions were also eager to have access to vaccines quickly.
“Because distribution in the regions is always a problem. The Minister of Health himself has said that not all regions have sufficient storage to accommodate Covid-19 vaccines,” Pandu said.
Pandu also criticized the statement by the government and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry which argued that an independent vaccination program would help the government accelerate the achievement of collective immunity in Indonesia.
According to him, this assertion cannot be justified. The reason for this is that self-vaccination actually makes access to vaccination based on economic capacity and affiliation with private companies.
He also felt that the statement also contradicted recommendations from the WHO, UNHCR and global agreements. These parties said all efforts to control the pandemic, including vaccination, must be conducted with respect for the right of the community to be vaccinated as equitably as possible.
“We also wondered if self-vaccination takes place, is there any guarantee that this program will affect the free vaccination program as a whole? How do we get collective immunity for the whole community quickly? Pandu asked.
Seeing this problem, Pandu asked President Jokowi, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir to cancel the self-vaccination program. He hopes the private sector should be invited to distribute vaccines, not to vaccinate independently.
“Every Indonesian citizen, whether working or not, has the right to a vaccine provided by the government,” he said.
As we know, the purchase price of vaccines within the framework of individual mutual cooperation is set at IDR 321,660 per dose and the maximum price for vaccination services is IDR 117,910 per dose.
The government claims that the provision of these services is in line with the Minister of Health’s regulation number 19 of 2021 regarding the implementation of vaccination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
(rzr / gil)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210712075925-20-666286/ribuan-teken-petisi-minta-jokowi-batalkan-vaksinasi-mandiri
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]