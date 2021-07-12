Thousands of signed petitions call on Jokowi to cancel independent vaccinations

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

University of Indonesia Epidemiologist Pandu Riono along with a number of colleagues from the Vaccines for All Coalition, they mobilized community support via an online petition, urging President Joko Widodo to immediately stop the self-vaccination program.

Pandu has garnered community support for the petition through the Change.org page. Not only Pandu, but two other academics like Irma Handayani and Sulfikar Amir were the initiators of the petition.

“Yes, that’s right. With the Vaccine Coalition for All. We’re aiming for $ 1 million to sign if possible,” Pandu told CNNIndonesia.com on Monday (12/7).

Based on CNNIndonesia.com monitoring, Monday (12/7) morning at 6:40 am WIB, Pandu’s petition was supported by more than 7,600 of the 10,000 targets who signed the petition.

In his petition, Pandu argued that the government’s plan to allow self-vaccination would in fact create steep inequalities and could prolong the pandemic.

“According to the WHO, the private sector-led immunization program is only beneficial and prioritizes people of middle to upper economic level in urban areas,” Pandu said of the petition.

Pandu said people living in areas and middle to lower economies should be a priority in vaccine distribution. This is because they have a very high level of risk of transmission. In addition, the vaccine supply is still very limited.

Pandu also said that health workers (nakes) in the regions were also eager to have access to vaccines quickly.

“Because distribution in the regions is always a problem. The Minister of Health himself has said that not all regions have sufficient storage to accommodate Covid-19 vaccines,” Pandu said.

Pandu also criticized the statement by the government and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry which argued that an independent vaccination program would help the government accelerate the achievement of collective immunity in Indonesia.

According to him, this assertion cannot be justified. The reason for this is that self-vaccination actually makes access to vaccination based on economic capacity and affiliation with private companies.

He also felt that the statement also contradicted recommendations from the WHO, UNHCR and global agreements. These parties said all efforts to control the pandemic, including vaccination, must be conducted with respect for the right of the community to be vaccinated as equitably as possible.

“We also wondered if self-vaccination takes place, is there any guarantee that this program will affect the free vaccination program as a whole? How do we get collective immunity for the whole community quickly? Pandu asked.

Seeing this problem, Pandu asked President Jokowi, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir to cancel the self-vaccination program. He hopes the private sector should be invited to distribute vaccines, not to vaccinate independently.

“Every Indonesian citizen, whether working or not, has the right to a vaccine provided by the government,” he said.

As we know, the purchase price of vaccines within the framework of individual mutual cooperation is set at IDR 321,660 per dose and the maximum price for vaccination services is IDR 117,910 per dose.

The government claims that the provision of these services is in line with the Minister of Health’s regulation number 19 of 2021 regarding the implementation of vaccination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

