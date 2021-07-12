COVID-19: Boris Johnson Says ‘Caution Is Absolutely Vital’ Before Nationwide Lockdown Speech | UK News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said “caution is absolutely vital” as he prepares to address the nation on Monday to announce whether the final step in lifting coronavirus restrictions can take place.

The Prime Minister is expected to confirm that England can take the fourth step on the government’s roadmap to come out of lockdown, but also warn that “the global pandemic is not over yet” and that virus cases will increase to as the rules are relaxed.

Mr Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to brief the public on whether the easing of restrictions will go as planned on July 19.

Earlier this month Boris Johnson said social distancing would end as the government moves to step four on its out-of-lockdown roadmap for England



And the new health secretary, Sajid Javid, will announce the plans to parliament.

Ahead of the announcement, the prime minister said: “We are very close to the last step in our roadmap to get out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

“While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over.

“Cases will increase as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear.

“Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all shoulder our responsibilities not to undo our progress, making sure we continue to protect our NHS.”

The government said whether or not unlocking would depend on four key tests: the success of the vaccination rollout; reduced hospitalizations and deaths thanks to the vaccine; that infection rates are unlikely to increase hospitalizations; and that no new variant of concern impedes progress.

The work called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport



Last month Mr Johnson announced a postponement of the final stage of the last stage of the government’s easing of the lockdown to ensure all adults were offered a vaccine and more people received two doses.

Data released on Friday showed that 45.7 million (86.9%) adults received their first vaccine while 34.5 million (65.6%) received both doses.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister confirmed that almost all restrictions will be lifted in step four – including social distancing, the mandatory requirement of wear a mask in some places and home guidance work.

However, Mr Johnson was faced with backlash on his decision to remove the mask-wearing rule for public transport as cases continue to rise, with Labor, some doctors and unions criticizing the decision.

And on Sunday, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News the government would issue guidelines that people should still “wear masks in indoor and enclosed places” after the final step in lifting the lockdown restrictions.

Mr Zahawi said he was “confident” the Prime Minister would be able to announce on Monday that COVID restrictions will be lifted on July 19 as scheduled, but that Mr Johnson will inform the public that he should continue to wear of face coverings in crowded places – despite the legal obligation to do so ending.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said people should always wear masks indoors and in confined spaces



Last week the transport secretary Grant shapps told MPs he was “very relaxed” about airlines, railways and bus operators imposing their own COVID-related rules, including the wearing of face masks, beyond July 19.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green told Sky News the change in the position of government ministers was a “recipe for confusion” and said Labor believed “the compulsory wearing of masks should continue in public places”.

Wales has already deviated from the UK government’s position on mask wearing, announcing face masks will remain mandatory in some public places until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to public health .

Masks must still be worn in taxis, trains and buses, as well as in health and social care facilities when restrictions on coronaviruses are relaxed, the Welsh government has said.