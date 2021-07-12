Mao returns to Generation Z in China

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): Supreme Communist Party leader Mao Zedong wins a new audience of young people unhappy with long working hours and reduced opportunities as a call for struggle and violence against capitalists. China.

Mao Zedong, who claimed the lives of millions of people over decades of uninterrupted political campaigns, has inspired dissatisfied people born after his death in 1976, according to the Japan Times. He said it was heartwarming. To their despair like those who struggle.

China is tackling growing social inequalities. Mao’s words justify the anger many young people feel towards the business class, which they see as exploitative. They want to follow in his footsteps and change Chinese society – and some even speak of violence against the capitalist class if necessary, Lee wrote.

Mao’s epidemic reveals the paradoxical reality facing the party as it turns 100 last week. Xi Jinping under the president, the party is now at the center of almost every aspect of Chinese life. He lays claim to the country’s achievements in economic development and thanks the Chinese people.

At the same time, economic growth weakens and opportunities for young people diminish. The party is not responsible for the worsening inequalities of wealth, affordable housing and the lack of labor protection.

He must find a way to appease or tame this new generation of Maoists who helped him create, otherwise he could face governance challenges, Lee said. Informed.

“The new generation is missing in this fragmented society, so they will seek out the key to the problem,” a Maoist blogger wrote on the WeChat social media platform. “In the end, they will certainly find Chairman Mao Zedong.” In interviews and online publications, many young people have analyzed Mao Zedong’s Chinese society as a constant class struggle between the oppressed and the oppressed. He said it was related to.

“Like many young people, I’m optimistic about the country’s future, but pessimistic about myself,” said the latest editor of a blockchain startup in a tech-obsessed Chinese city. Toyo (23), who suffers from burnout, said in Shenzhen. Mao’s book said, “It gives spiritual relief to small town youth like me. Chinese technical workers are often expected to work six days a week from 9 am to 9 pm and are reported to be such a common practice that they are referred to as “996”. The Japan Times.

Du’s schedule was worse. After sleeping only 5 hours in the last 3 days of last year, my heart is beating, I am short of breath and I feel tired. He resigned soon. He hasn’t been looking for work for three months and rarely goes out. The doctor diagnosed him with mild depression.

“Most of my peers that I know always want to be successful,” Du said. “We are simply opposing the exploitation and senseless efforts.” Mao never left, but he was once obsolete. In the 1980s, when freedom and the free market became a buzzword, young people turned to the books of Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean-Paul Sartre and Milton Friedman. Mao needed to study at school, but many students skipped these classes. After the crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, martial arts novels and books by successful entrepreneurs topped the bestseller list.

However, China became fertile ground in Mao’s Renaissance. Nominally a socialist country, China is one of the most unequal countries in the world. About 600 million Chinese, or 43% of the population, earn only about US $ 150 per month.

Many young people believe they cannot invade the middle class or defeat their parents. The lack of social advancement has led them to question the purity of the party. And they think it’s too tolerant of the capitalist class.

The growing presence of the party in daily life has also opened the door to Maoism. The increased indoctrination under Xi made the young people more nationalistic and immersed in communist idealism.

There is a slogan online: “Will you die for the country?” Yes “.” Die for the capitalist? Never! ” A new slogan among young people reveals this way of thinking favorable to Mao. Young people speak of “degrading consumption” while wages are stagnant. Their employers work hard enough to call them “wage slaves”, “company cows” and “dogs working overtime.” There are more and more appeals to laziness, such as the Chinese words “dabbing” and “lying,” and the five volumes of “Mao Zedong’s Selected Works” are popular again. The Japan Times reported that photos of fashionable young people reading books in subways, airports and cafes are available online.

Those who read Mao say their greatest enemy is the capitalist who exploits them. The main target of their anger is Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba’s e-commerce empire. It was once supported as a realization of China’s dream. Now they support 996 work cultures and ridicule his comment that the company itself is the greatest philanthropy, Li wrote.

“Workers are just a tool for making money for people like him,” said Xu Yang (19), who even said that people like Ma “must be excluded physically and mentally.” Mentionned. Ma later recalled his remarks, saying he only wanted to pay tribute to the workers who spent a lot of time out of love for his job.

Online calls similar to violence against capitalists. For example, the aristocratic cry of “clinging to a lamppost” that the French Revolution hangs from a lamppost. – Uncensored on the Chinese Internet.

The dissenting sentiment of Mohsawa’s eastern youth transcends the capitalist class. Extremists also wonder why the party allowed it to worsen social inequalities.

“Has the proletariat won the revolution? Xu asked. “But why is the master of the country at the bottom when the dictatorship of the proletariat is at the top? What’s wrong? ”Xu used after a classmate introduced him to Mao’s book last year. Researched dark facts about China Software to gain access to censored websites.

He has learned to crush the efforts of young Marxist activists to help the Chinese government organize unions and arrest food delivery men who have organized their peers for better protection of workers’ rights. , reported the Japan Times.

“Bureaucracy and capital are highly integrated,” he said. “Our rebellion is unlikely to remain capitalist. The government is wary of rising sentiment and has begun censoring the publications and discussions of the Mao Sawa East faction. The widely circulated and later deleted article analyzed why Mao Zedong’s revolution is unlikely to succeed in China today. Reason: Government surveillance and background checks. (ANI)