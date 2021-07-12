Big Tech Trumps Trial Has Legs and Other Comments





Big Tech watch: Dons Censorship Suit has legs

Not so fast, against Vivek Ramaswamy in the Wall Street Journal to the predictable high-profile press rejections of former President Donald Trump’s trial against Big Tech censors: there are strong arguments to be made that media censorship social violates the Constitution. Yes, the First Amendment generally doesn’t bind private companies like Facebook and Twitter. But their censorship constitutes state action, as the government granted them immunity from legal liability through section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and further threatened to punish them if they allowed speech. unfavorable and came to an understanding with them in the choice of censorship targets. In other words, Trump claims to have been the victim of effective government censorship rather than private.

Crime beat: Bad solutions for Spike murder

City Journals Charles Fain Lehman and Rafael A. Mangual flatly refute progressives’ claims, in Eric Levitz’s voice in New York magazine, that their criminal justice reforms will reduce the spike in homicides. Indeed, the progressives argue, the 30% year-over-year increase is in fact a cause of support for their program which reduces the footprints of incarceration and policing. Levitz argues that such leftist policies have a track record of controlling violent crime, while the social costs of policing approaches may be too high. Yet he overestimates the effectiveness of progressive alternatives and downplays the evidence behind traditional crime control, argue Lehman and Mangual. To his claim that security and compassion have been seen as competing goods, they argue that security and compassion for victims are perfectly compatible. His misplaced compassion for abusers compromising the safety of everyone else.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021 ANDY JACOBSOHN / AFP via Getty Images Conservative: Anti-Trump Consensus Fracture

Thanks to the slowly growing courage of a few members of the almost totalitarian solidarity of the anti-Trump hallelujah chorus, the nations that hate Trump are temporarily giving way with the Biden administration, famously Conrad Black at The Hill. Comedian Jon Stewart’s acknowledgment of objective facts that the coronavirus likely escaped the Wuhan lab effectively destroyed Trump’s charge of xenophobia, hostility to science, and scapegoating. And liberal wise-cracker Bill Mahers warning of the dangers of continuing with the piercing monotonous fictions that have propelled progressives thus far is now ricocheting off the ears of the Trump-hate coalition. The ex-prez still retaining the support of over 40% of Americans, Trump’s enemies are realizing that they may have squeezed all the juice out of this lemon.

Military expert: CRT against the army

Critical race theory undermines military effectiveness, says Mackubin Owens of the Washington Examiner. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who Owens taught at Naval War College, is a good officer but just plain wrong about the CRT. It is not a benign academic theory in support of the advancement of civil rights for African Americans, but a kind of Marxism that divides Americans by race into oppressors and victims. The CRT encourages mistrust between racial groups, which is fatal for the cohesion of the units on which military effectiveness depends. Decades ago, a sociologist observed that the military was the only institution in America in which black men routinely gave orders to white men. But the perception of favoritism kills confidence and morale, and the CRT would increase racial conflict by preventing the military from maintaining equal standards.

Office of Faith: Church Genocide Lie in Canada

Catholic churches have been set on fire in Canada in the past two weeks after the remains of hundreds of Indigenous youths were found buried near Indian residential schools run, sometimes poorly, by the church, Douglas Farrow reports to First Things. Yet activists are wrong to qualify the remains as mass graves, the result of a 19th century Christian genocide: For there was no genocide here, although neglect, cruelty, disaster and premature death do not miss. Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

