Boris Johnson and Prince William praise defeated English players | England

Boris Johnson led the commiserations after England’s heart-wrenching loss to Italy on penalties, as nations’ hopes of winning the Euro 2020 final were dashed.

The team missed a historic Euro victory after losing 3-2 at Wembley Stadium despite such a promising score in the opening two minutes of the game in a game in which ticketless fans breached security to enter the stadium.

The PM, who was in the crowd, congratulated England manager Gareth Southgate and the team, who he said played like heroes. He tweeted: It was a heartbreaking end to # Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his England team played like heroes. They have made the nation proud and deserve great credit.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was also cheering on the team at Wembley along with the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, said the loss was heartbreaking but praised the Italy team on a big win.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, tweeted: England you have all come this far, but unfortunately this time was not our day. You can all hold your head up high and be so proud of yourself that I know there is more to come.

Famous fans at the stadium included model Kate Moss, former England captain David Beckham and actor Tom Cruise.

Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, described the team as the best in our country after the crushing defeat and said they made us proud. Heartbreaking. On and off the pitch, this team is the best in our country. They made us proud, he wrote on Twitter.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the team has inspired millions of people across the country and made history. Well what Euro 2020 you got us, England, he tweeted. You have marked the history of this tournament. Not many people have seen an England performance or team like the one you gave us this summer. You have inspired millions of people across the country, and London is so proud of you.

Liam Gallagher tweeted his admiration for Bukayo Saka, who missed the final decisive penalty, saying: Love Saka, adding: It’s all good Bruv I love you kid, we’re going to crush the World Cup. A few minutes later, he tweeted: This is what it is.

Stephen Fry said: Okay football gods I will wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something awesome, I’m sure to be dead Bah, grr, poo and bother.

Nigella Lawson tweeted her congratulations to Italy, adding: And thank you, Gareth, thank you, guys. You made us proud.

Fans on viewing nights across the country watched in dismay as the English players lost their European Champions title. At Newcastle PaddyPark the fans applauded the English players as they lost, one of them reportedly shouted: I can’t do this anymore!

In Trafalgar Square, London, some fans hugged, some cried and others fell to the ground in despair.

And outside the Queens Head pub near Piccadilly Circus, supporters screamed in disappointment. There would have been sounds of broken glass as well as English chants and the song of the Three Lions.

At Croydon Boxpark, fans watched the penalties with their hands on their shoulders.

Metropolitan Police said there were 45 arrests by police officers from the Euro 2020 final.

The England team tweeted: It has been a journey. As a nation, we were united in the belief that we can achieve something special after the most difficult years. It wasn’t meant to be, but this team is just getting started. They will continue to make you proud, on and off the pitch.