Donald Trump’s CPAC speech shows he’s back





ANALYSIS / OPINION:

Donald Trump is back.

And he was on FIRE Sunday night in Dallas.

If you missed it, check it out on the C-SPAN archives. You won’t find it on any of the platforms of the big tech companies. They already ghost it.

This is how good President Trump’s speech was.

Like frogs boiling in water, America has let itself be rocked to accept the incomprehensible gibberish of an old fool dragging behind a podium bearing the seal of the White House. The New Normal is an old fossilized swamp gargoyle rummaging through notes to answer a simple question about Russia posed by a soda pop in an ice cream parlor.

American leadership has been deflated and replaced with a set of loose dentures unable to order a soft serve ice cream cone from a president whose Secret Service code name is Silver Alert.

But the Devil in Dallas is back! And in great shape, reminding us all of what a live wire really looked like in the White House.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Mr. Trump was viciously funny, honestly scathing, and electrically entertaining.

Like socialist and communist movements throughout history, leftists today do not believe in freedom, he said.

They don’t believe in democracy. They believe in Marxist morality, everything is justified as long as it harms their political opponents and advances the radical agenda of their party.

See: George Floyd, global warming, children killed in school shootings, flooded New York subways, condo collapse in Florida and the virus pandemic in China. There is literally no catastrophe known to man that Democrats in Washington will not exploit to increase their own political power.

Mr. Trump was as vicious as he was personal.

He went after Facebook mogul Mark Zuckerberg and the $ 400 million he spent to rig the election for Joe Biden by removing critical stories and silencing Mr. Trumps’ supporters.

We are dragging Mark Zuckerbucks and other Silicon Valley billionaires to federal court, Mr Trump exploded. We will continue to fight until we stop this attack on our freedoms and until we restore the sacred right to free speech to every American.

The maestro of improvisation was also back.

He spoke of his attorney general William Barr, a good American patriot, who fell out of favor with Mr. Trump after the election.

He became a different man when Democrats vehemently declared that they wanted to impeach him, Mr Trump recalled. They’ve gone mad. We want to remove him! Were going to remove Bill Barr! Were going to dismiss him!

Mr. Trump shook his head pityingly at the thought.

He has become different. I understand that, he said of Mr. Barr. Then a light flickered in Mr. Trumps’ eyes, remembering the fight and the lights and the smell of the web and the vigorous crowd.

I have not become different! he declared with happy abandon. I have been dismissed twice!

The crowd has gone completely mad. The fuse of a stick of dynamite had been lit.

I got worse! he roared. I got worse!

And as always, Mr. Trump was the unrepentant bad boy in politics, making sure all social media would kick him and his speech out of their rogue platforms.

We were doing so well until the rigged election arrived, he said.

You say electoral fraud and you are canceled, he said. Unfortunately, this was an election where the person counting the vote was much more important than the candidate.

Mr. Trump didn’t win any new friends in Washington with his Sunday night performance. But he’s made it clear he’s back and won’t back down.

Charles Hurt is an opinion writer for the Washington Times.

Subscribe to the Charles Hurt newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jul/11/donald-trump-cpac-speech-shows-he-back/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos