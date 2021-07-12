Politics
FirstFT: Brussels to postpone digital direct debit plan

Brussels is set to postpone plans for its controversial digital tax until autumn in a bid to improve prospects for a global deal on corporate tax reform.
The move follows the approval by G20 finance ministers in Venice over the weekend of a landmark global tax deal reached by G7 countries last month to set a global minimum rate and revise tax rates. ‘taxation.
The European Commission has come under intense pressure from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to drop her digital tax proposal, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Brussels was due to present its digital tax proposals this week, but had postponed them to July 20.
More news on the G20: G20 finance ministers collectively endorsed carbon pricing for the first time, describing the once controversial idea as one of a “broad set of tools” to tackle climate change.
Five other articles in the news
1. Brussels targets aviation fuel tax The European Commission will propose an overhaul of its 15-year-old carbon tax regulation to incentivize low-emission fuels and impose taxes on the highly polluting energy used in air and maritime transport to reduce carbon emissions.
2. Richard Branson touches the edge of space The Virgin founder touched the edge of space on Sunday morning, realizing a long-standing ambition and seizing bragging rights from rival Jeff Bezos in the race to open up the suborbital space to commercial tourism. Here’s a look at the Branson and Bezos rocket comparison.
3. China to impose security checks on overseas lists Chinese companies with the data of more than one million users will need to pass a security exam before issuing shares on foreign exchanges, the country’s internet regulator said on Saturday.
4. SoftBank’s second Vision fund accelerates the pace of investing The fund paid about $ 13 billion to more than 50 companies in the second quarter, according to two people familiar with the numbers, marking a sharp increase in the pace of its investments. In the first three months of the year, the second Vision Fund invested less than $ 2 billion in less than two dozen companies.
5. Widow of Haitian President Says National Opponents Plotted Assassination The widow of President Jovenel Moïse accused national opponents of the Haitian leader of organizing his assassination, as prosecutors summoned leading economic and political figures for questioning. Haitian police said they identified the men who murdered Moses and that most of them were Colombian mercenaries.
Read more: Haiti’s “descent into hell” looms after the president’s death. “Whether you love Moses or hate him, it’s the same reaction: a state of deep shock,” said a resident of Port-au-Prince.
Coronavirus digest
Governments across the Asia Pacific The region is imposing stricter lockdown measures to combat the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of Covid-19.
Indian authorities fear that a rush of tourists to Himalayan mountain towns could fuel further outbreaks of Covid-19.
A top Federal Reserve official warned that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and low vaccination rates in some parts of the world pose a threat to the global recovery.
Scientists are rushing to answer the question: to what extent do the blows protect against the variant?
Days to come
India economic figures Consumer price index figures and monthly industrial production figures will be released today.
Janet Yellen meets with euro area finance ministers Brussels’ digital tax will be the main topic of discussion when the US Treasury Secretary meets with Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen and her European colleagues today.
Musk to testify on Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity Elon Musk has been Tesla for more than a decade, making himself the company’s flamboyant ambassador for the electric car revolution. On Monday, the showman’s chief executive will attempt to demonstrate to a Delaware judge that, no matter how small, he doesn’t control the company.
Rejoin “Building new paths to success for African football», A conversation with sports executives on African football talent development opportunities on July 15th.
What else do we read
Chinese threat dampens Taiwan’s reception of Hong Kong exiles Last year, the Taiwanese president offered refuge to a wave of fleeing Hong Kongers after Beijing decided to crush dissent in the former British colony. But those seeking refuge have become entangled in a web of restrictions designed to protect Taiwan from an increasingly assertive China.
The political awakening of Melinda French Gates French Gates has grown from an intensely private figure behind the scenes to a comfortable leader in the spotlight and increasingly possessed by a singular cause. She also joins an unusual club: the former spouses of tech billionaires who are suddenly untied and free to chart their own philanthropic journey.
Florida condo policy in the spotlight Debates over how to pay for essential repairs often lead to internal feuds among residents. There are parallels to the crippling bills some apartment owners are forced to pay as homeowners improve the cladding of their buildings in response to the deadly Grenfell fire in London four years ago.
Xi Jinping and the American-Chinese hawks unite The Didi debacle marks the end of the constant flow of listings in New York City for Chinese businesses, writes FT’s Tom Mitchell. It has also made President Xi Jinping and major Chinese hawks in Washington, such as Senator Marco Rubio, strange bedfellows.
Isabella Tree: “One day we will no longer need nature reserves” The ecologist and her husband Charlie Burrell have developed Knepp Castle Estate, one of the most daring and controversial rewilding projects in the world. Over lunch with the FT, Tree weighed in on the return of biodiversity, the problem of veganism – and why cloning mammoths is a bad idea.
Work and career
The uneven state of vaccinations, along with widely divergent views on what safe behavior looks like, has divided us into an awkward mix of shakers, bumpers and punches, writes Pilita Clark.


