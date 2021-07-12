Strategic issues – Journal





Pakistan’s stubborn legacy continues to cast a shadow over a wide range of national issues, making the strategic policy changes necessary in a situation made more complex by the nation rarely so divided, problematic.

The security establishment fears that strategic challenges and associated policy changes in foreign relations could have repercussions on the country. Concerns about the fallout from the escalating civil war in Afghanistan, including the feared influx of refugees and the growing unrest in Pakistan-U.S. Relations due to growing tensions in U.S.-China relations , increase. Geopolitical tensions, according to an analyst, have started to impact our fragile economy. The IMF’s program is currently undergoing radical change.

Giving parliamentarians confidence, senior security officials sought the support of public officials, asking them to avoid political divisions on national issues.

Pakistan has been unable to develop a proactive foreign policy to help promote economic development and shared prosperity or eliminate security risks

Implicit in a security consensus is the inclusion of appropriate comments and inputs from public officials and parliamentary approval. There are no such indications and the movement is a usual one-time exercise with limited benefits.

What has been achieved by senior security officials is unclear, according to a puzzling statement from a special assistant to the prime minister. Referring to Bilawal Bhutto in the United States this month, he accused the PPP leader of trying to appease the United States after Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to give military bases. Only time will tell how effective the new security strategy will be in dealing with emerging external challenges.

Pakistan has not been able to develop a proactive foreign policy to help promote economic development and shared prosperity or eliminate security risks. To get out of the reactive foreign policy forum, the nation must first break the begging bowl. The country’s economy is mortgaged by those who represent international finance capital and their local associates.

While foreign debts have reached unprecedented levels, borrowing has undoubtedly diversified significantly, with China becoming the main lender. Beijing also provides a lion’s share of foreign direct investment inflows.

The PTI government is now trying to speed up the China-Pakistan economic corridor projects that had run out of steam since Pakistan signed the bailout deal with the IMF.

And to quote the Western press, China is now the world’s largest lender. All of this creates space for Pakistan to make bold decisions, but is not enough for smooth sailing.

Without a doubt, the fragmentation of international markets in a multipolar world with the economies of most of the hegemonic powers in difficulty, developing countries like Pakistan may have the opportunity to assert their independence.

But it is only economic self-sufficiency that would provide Pakistan with the political strength necessary to achieve true national sovereignty.

Pakistan is heavily dependent on traditional Western sources of credit as well as export markets for its goods, workers’ remittances, etc. There can be no disagreement that Pakistan should develop these relations through astute diplomacy on the basis of equality, avoiding counter-productivities. confrontation.

On June 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to pay taxes to become a true sovereign nation. It is a much more complex issue than simply increasing tax revenue. Take, for example, the performance of public enterprises. A World Bank Study On Hidden Debt: Solutions To Avoid The Next Financial Crises In South Asia Says: The sector (in Pakistan) shows a rapidly declining trend in profitability in recent years, with net income in decrease in average annual rate of 57% from 2014 to 2017.

The research report noted that the total liabilities of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which suffered a loss in three of the past five years, amounted to around 8-12% of GDP, several times greater than the country’s public spending on education in 2019-2020.

Sovereignty is the right of a people of a nation to shape their destiny as they see fit and is safeguarded by a sovereign parliament drawing its strength from a democratic culture where rights and responsibilities are widely dispersed.

In an authoritarian regime, a threatening phone call from a great power can lead to an abrupt change in strategic policy.

In a hybrid democracy, there is a systemic erosion of social cohesion as the rift between government and the masses widens. Theelite sees the FY2022 federal budget as pro-poor, but people disagree, according to Ipso’s latest research report. A majority (54pc) of those questioned feared a surge in the prices of wheat, rice, sugar and pulses due to the (indirect) tax measures.

It is no strange coincidence that policymaking in the United States and Pakistan is constrained by political divisions. In a policy note, Alexander Burns recently wrote in The New York Times that the outlook for America is brightening, but politics will not budge, adding that our system is not very responsive to real changes in the real world.

In either country, there is no guarantee that short-term economic success will be sustainable over the long term.

It is in the interest of both parties to get rid of historical legacies and to cooperate in areas where their interests converge.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, July 12, 2021

