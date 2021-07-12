Brits demand Bank Holiday ‘mourn loss of euro in England’ as Boris Johnson faces decision





Devastated football fans have called on the government to allow another public holiday in August despite England’s loss to Italy. After the tournament ended with a victory for Italy in a dramatic shootout, many wondered what that would mean for a possible long weekend. Some have called for the extra day off as a way to ‘mourn’ England’s loss at Euro 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people signed the original petition call an emergency holiday in case of winning. When asked if he would allow the one-time national holiday, the prime minister previously said he did not want to tempt fate.





(Image: The FA via Getty Images)

But he encouraged workplaces to allow their staff to come later if possible. Cabinet ministers and insiders had set August 27 as a possible date for a public holiday, reports the Telegraph. Following the loss of Gareth Southgate’s squad, a national holiday seems out of place, but some on social media remain optimistic and have called for a day off as a way to mourn the loss. One person wrote: “They can always make it a holiday, just one for mourning.” Another said: “I feel like I need a day to mourn, they should just give us that holiday please.” Another social media user said: “We still need this holiday.” Eight million Three Lions fans have already booked Monday’s day off, and some schools have also said that students can come later in the day to give them a proper rest. The unions had also urged bosses to let employees who wish to take a day off to prevent people from shooting sick people.





(Image: Pool via REUTERS)

After the historic game, Prince William said the players should be “so proud” of themselves for their efforts, while Boris Johnson said they “deserve great credit”. William, who was at the game with the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George, urged the players to “keep their heads up”. It comes as the Football Association and England condemned racist abuse directed at players after the Three Lions’ heartbreaking defeat in the Euro 2020 final to Italy. Italy ended England’s race to glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties in London, in a match which had previously seen ticketless fans breaching security to enter the stadium. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all failed on the spot on Sunday night as England fell on penalties and were instantly subjected to disgusting racist abuse, leading the FA to issue a statement condemning the “disgusting behavior “.

