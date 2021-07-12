PM orders cabinet members’ protocol cut – Journal





Wants two security officials with ministers, VIPsFawad says security ministers are already thin Imran decides to leave clean and green Pakistan for future generations Asks Erra to complete ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took very seriously the extraordinary protocol granted to members of the federal cabinet and personalities and ordered its reduction to avoid public inconvenience.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told Dawn that Prime Minister Khan had ordered the security staff of ministers and other VIPs to be reduced to two officials.

Media reports said the prime minister took action after a video of the security post of Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib went viral on social media.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to Dawn, said he was unsure why the prime minister took note.

The minister felt that protocol and security for federal ministers was already weak enough.

The source said Prime Minister Khan was also very concerned about the heavy security protocol of chief ministers and governors.

It was learned that Mr. Khan had once questioned the security protocol of President Arif Alvi when the latter arrived in Parliament and was received by him.

A senior PMO official said Prime Minister Khan usually spoke a few minutes before the start of the federal cabinet meeting, and at the last meeting on Tuesday he spoke about VIP protocol and extended security to federal ministers.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that ministers’ security and protocol must be reduced and reassessed as necessary.

The Prime Minister also announced last Tuesday that he would no longer go to any private function with protocol and security to save taxpayers’ money and avoid inconvenience to the public.

In a tweet, Mr Khan said he is also reviewing the protocol and security available to ministers, governors and chief ministers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and decide how we can minimize expenses and put an end to public inconvenience.

He said the federal cabinet would develop a comprehensive policy in this regard next week.

We will end the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm people, the Prime Minister wrote.

Before coming to power, Imran Khan regularly opposed VIP movements and security protocols, and launched a campaign to embrace austerity and lead a simple life after being elected prime minister.

It can be mentioned here that the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to several public places in Islamabad in May without any security or protocol.

Photos and videos shared by the prime minister’s office and lawmakers had shown Mr Khan going to different areas and talking to people. He had also inspected business activities, the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and development work during the visit. Last month he inspected the recently established handcart (vendor) market in the G-10 capital sector.

Driving his car, the Prime Minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly greeted by passers-by, handcart owners, locals and traders.

A month after Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in 2018, a total of 61 luxury and surplus vehicles and eight buffaloes belonging to the Prime Minister’s House were auctioned.

The auctions were part of the prime ministers’ austerity campaign through which he planned to cut his government’s spending, which he said would prompt the nation to follow suit in a time of economic hardship.

Tsunami of a billion trees

Prime Minister Khan has expressed his firm resolve to leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations of the country.

He posted a video clip of Matta, Swat, on his Twitter account, claiming that the arid hills in the area were turning green due to the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in the province.

Matta in the Swat Barren Hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Insha’Allah, we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations, he tweeted.

Erra meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra) to complete ongoing projects in an accelerated manner to make people’s lives easier.

He was chairing a meeting organized to review the authorities’ current plans, the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release.

The Prime Minister was informed that since its inception in 2006, Erra has so far completed 75 percent of its total development portfolios of 14,704 projects, while 14 percent are currently under construction.

These projects under construction included 885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,214 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted in Dawn, July 12, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634549/pm-orders-curtailment-of-cabinet-members-protocol The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos