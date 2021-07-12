Withdrawal from Afghanistan: The End of America’s “Eternal Wars” ?, South Asia News

The speed of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan stunned many, however, it has been four years since Washington gave up on Eternal Wars and turned its attention to traditional great power rivalries with China and Russia.

It was Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who came to power in 2017 with a promise to leave Afghanistan, calling the war a “mess” and “waste.”

The September 11 attacks rocked the US security establishment, forcing the government to launch a “war on terror.”

Read also | “I don’t trust the Taliban”: Biden declares August 31 as final date to end US military mission in Afghanistan

Since then, the US security establishment has been busy tackling stateless terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, costing the country billions of dollars in spending.

The conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq have been characterized by almost endless troop deployments, perpetually high levels of violence and an inability to end the conflict, to defeat the enemy.

How did the endless war begin?

Following the September 11 attacks, the allies of the United States and NATO invaded Afghanistan, with a single purpose; to get rid of the protectors of al-Qaeda, the Taliban government.

The then George W. Bush took the opportunity to invade Iraq as well, in the hope of overthrowing Saddam Hussein and quelling a larger threat in the Middle East.

Both attacks turned out to be very successful, Al Qaeda was weakened and, on the run, Saddam was overthrown and captured in Iraq.

However, even after these early successes, the troops had to stay on the ground. Thousands of people have deployed in the two countries, hoping to rebuild them,

The initial assaults were largely successful quickly, with Al Qaeda fractured and on the run in Afghanistan, and Saddam shot and captured in Iraq.

But in both cases, the United States and its allies remained on the ground, hoping to rebuild each country, and unable to withdraw with the risk of a return to the pre-9/11 situation in suspense.

The end of the “eternal wars”

By 2020, Trump had overcome resistance and laid the groundwork for troop withdrawal, leaving just 2,500 troops in each country.

Then came Biden. The new president accepted the trajectory of his predecessor and promised that the withdrawal would be concluded by August 31, declaring that instead of sacrificing another generation of Americans in an unsuccessful conflict, the Afghan people must decide. of its own future.

Read also | US Has Achieved Its Goals, Afghans Must Decide Their Future: President Joe Biden

What has changed in 20 years?

After Xi Jinping’s aggressive military expansion, US security officials began to rethink their perspective in 2013.

To counter and surpass US military might, China has started building armed bases around the world, including one in Djibouti and several in Asia and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukrainian Crimea and supported insurgents in eastern Ukraine. Two years later, Moscow waged a campaign to influence the US presidential election.

At the same time, Kim Jong Un in North Korea embarked on the quest to create nuclear weapons capable of threatening the United States.

A pivot was confirmed by Trump’s national security strategy in 2017 and postponed by Biden.

Read also | Watch the Civil War: What is the situation in Afghanistan?

“China and Russia challenge American power, influence and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity,” he said.

“They are determined to make economies less free and fair, to grow their armies, and to control information and data to suppress their societies and expand their influence.”

From the Pentagon’s point of view, the counterterrorism does not stop when the United States withdraws from Afghanistan. Although it turns more to ranged attacks, using airstrikes and missiles from ships and bases in Afghanistan where Al Qaeda still operates.

According to Biden, the United States is in the process of revising its counterterrorism posture and repositioning its resources to deal with threats where they currently lie.

(With contributions from agencies)