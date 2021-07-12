Arief Poyuono suggests to Jokowi to ask for Wiranto’s contribution to manage the crisis due to the pandemic and the PPKM





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Reza Deni TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Former politician Gerindra Arief Poyuono believes President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should seek advice from Wiranto to deal with the multidimensional crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and emergency PPKM. It is known that Wiranto is currently chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council. “If Pak Wiranto was still the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the situation would not be like this, he has been tested in all areas of emergency policy, emergency economics and situations state of emergency, “Arief told reporters on Monday. (12/7/2021). According to him, Wiranto is capable and has experience in controlling emergency situations in Indonesia. This can be seen from his background before the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Wiranto had held the positions of Minister of Defense and Commander of the Armed Forces. “His leadership and tactical strategies are necessary to enable Jokowi’s government to emerge from the emergency,” he said. Read also : Global Corona Update July 12, 2021: Total Covid-19 Deaths Worldwide 4,048,856 “He is a field general who is qualified to be able to control emergencies like today. Therefore, Jokowi must call Wiranto and ask for his contribution in overcoming this pandemic emergency that could have an impact on the national social and economic emergency, “he said. As we know, the number of positive cases of the corona virus was recorded at 36,197 additions, against the 2,491,006 previous cases. Now, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 2,527,203 since it was first confirmed on March 2, 2020. The data was posted on the Ministry of Health’s official Twitter account @KemenkesRI on Sunday (11/7/2021) afternoon. Read also : Bekasi Regent’s fight with Covid-19, could not get intensive care until his death while on treatment The good news is that there are 32,615 patients who have recovered. The number of cured patients currently stands at 2,084,724 people. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive patients who have been declared dead has also increased by 1,007 patients. The total number of patients who have died from the corona virus currently stands at 66,464 people.

