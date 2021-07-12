



Former President Donald Trump heavily hinted at a 2024 candidacy as he joked about being endorsed by CNN and MSNBC in an interview on Fox News on Sunday, but he indicated that an official offer would not be not launched anytime soon.

“I know my answer but I can’t reveal it yet because it has to do with campaign funding and everything. But I absolutely know my answer,” he told the Sunday Morning host. Futures, Maria Bartiromo. “We are going to do very well and people are going to be very happy.”

Trump has repeatedly alluded to a future presidential election in several campaign-style rallies and public appearances since leaving the White House. “I might even decide to beat them for the third time,” he said at the Florida Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

In May, Trump told Conservative commentator Candace Owens he was “absolutely thrilled” and “looking forward to making an announcement at the right time.”

He likely won’t make an official announcement or declare an offer this year, as that would trigger election laws that will regulate how he can spend and raise money. Additionally, Trump has been required to file annual financial statements containing details of his personal and business finances since 2015, when he launched his first campaign. He freed himself from this obligation when he left office in January.

The ex-president would be required to continue annual filings until 2024 if he officially launches an offer, a process he says he intends to avoid. But in remarks to the public, Trump continued to tease the possibility, even joking about possible approvals on Sunday.

“I watch cable ratings, I watch CNN ratings, they’re down 73 percent. MSNBC is down 54 percent. What’s going on? I think they’re going come out and support me. They will be supporting Donald Trump very soon, I think, “he said.

In recent months, the GOP has engaged in a battle within the party between the Trump wing and an establishment wing keen to end its influence over the party. Some Congressional Republicans, including Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger and Utah Senator Mitt Romney, oppose the former president’s candidacy for elected office in the future, while most others remain publicly in favor.

Most GOP voters seem to support Trump who is looking for the White House again. A Quinnipiac University poll, conducted between May 18 and May 24, found that 66% of Republicans would like to see Trump run again. Only 30 percent said they were against the idea.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump officials for further comment. This story will be updated with any response.

