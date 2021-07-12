Pakistan, Quo Vadis?





BESA Center Perspectives Paper No. 2,094, July 12, 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Pakistan’s place in the New World Order is to be seen. Recent political movements suggest options ranging from a state that emphasizes religion above all else to a country that forges a more balanced relationship with China and the United States.

The potential place of a nuclear-populated Pakistani country whose education system is partially anchored in rote learning and memorization of the Koran rather than science in the new world order is likely to raise Washington’s eyebrows. and in Beijing.

Pakistan has long viewed its ties with China as an unassailable friendship and strategic partnership, but China has recently explored ways to forge a more independent course.

Relations between Islamabad and Beijing have been strengthened by a Chinese investment of up to $ 60 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of the Belt and Road infrastructure, transportation and energy initiative. the Route (BRI) of the People’s Republic.

Deeply indebted to China due to the BRI, which has contributed significantly to the supply of electricity and transportation infrastructure, Pakistan will need to tread cautiously as it explores the margins of its manageability.

Nonetheless, suggesting that CPEC may fail to deliver on its promise to significantly strengthen the country’s position as a key Belt and Road maritime and land transport hub, Pakistan recently agreed with Saudi Arabia to avoid the construction of a $ 10 billion refinery and petrochemical complex at the port of Gwadar, long regarded as a crown jewel of the Belt and Road. Both countries are considering the port city of Karachi as an alternative.

The port of Gwadar has been in trouble for years. The completion of the port has been repeatedly delayed due to growing resentment from the ethnic Baloch population in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, one of the least developed regions of the country. Work on a fence around the porthalted late last year when local residents protested.

The construction of the Karachi refinery would undermine China’s hopes of seeing Gwadar emerge as a competitive hub atop the Arabian Sea. Doubts about Gwadars’ future are one of the reasons why landlocked Tajikistan, as well as Afghanistan, view Iranian ports as alternatives.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan initially agreed to build the Gwadar refinery in 2019 during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. A Saudi Arabia-funded feasibility study has since suggested that Gwadar lacks pipeline and transportation infrastructure to justify a refinery. The refinery would be cut off from Karachi, Pakistan’s oil supply hub.

In a related vein, Pakistan is discussing a possible military base in the country from which US forces could support the government in Kabul once the Americans leave Afghanistan in September as part of an agreement with the Taliban.

Washington and Islamabad appear to be a long way from an agreement on the terms that would govern a US military presence in Pakistan, but Pakistan’s acceptance of the idea will not go unnoticed in Beijing.

Pakistan borders the troubled Chinese province of Xinjiang, home to Turkish Muslims facing a brutal Chinese attempt to crush their religious and ethnic identity.

China fears Pakistan, one of the few countries to experience anti-crackdown protests at the start of the crackdown, could be used by Turkish Muslim activists, including fighters who fled Syria, as a launching pad for attacks against Chinese targets in the South Asian country or in Xinjiang itself.

The disturbing idea of ​​Pakistan’s re-emergence as a breeding ground for activists is likely to gain ground in Washington as well as in Beijing. Pakistan is implementing an education reform that would Islamize curricula in all areas, from primary schools to universities. Critics say religion will account for up to 30% of the program.

The Islamization of Pakistani education rooted in conservative religious concepts stands in stark contrast to steps taken by countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to put less emphasis on religious education and ensure that it is more pluralistic. The two Gulf states have positioned themselves as supporters of moderate forms of Islam that emphasize religious tolerance while supporting an autocratic regime.

Pakistan is an ideological Islamic state and we need religious education. I think even now our program is not completely Islamized, and we need to do more Islamization of the program, teaching more religious content for the moral and ideological training of our citizens, said Muhammad Bashir Khan, member of parliament. of the ruling party of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

By implication, Prime Minister Khan, the parliamentarian, suggested that Pakistan sought a conservative leadership role in the Muslim world as various forces including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iran and the Indonesia are vying for religious soft power in what amounts to a battle for the soul of Islam.

Education reform strengthens Khan’s efforts to be a spokesperson for Muslim causes. The prime minister accused French President Emmanuel Macron of peddling Islamophobia and demanded that Facebook ban expressions of anti-Muslim sentiments.

Critics warn that the program will produce anything but a tolerant and pluralistic society.

Education expert Rubina Saigol said: When the state aligns itself with a sect or a singular interpretation of religion, it opens the door to sectarian conflicts, which can turn violent. There is lip service to ideas of diversity, inclusion and reciprocity, but in reality a sexist, sectarian, class-based CNS will accentuate social differences, undermine minority religions and sects, and violate principles of the federalism. Ms Saigol was referring to Prime Minister Khan’s Single National Curriculum Project by her initials.

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar warned that the SNC is opening the door for seminary (religious) teachers to enter traditional educational institutions. It is well known that a majority of the education of seminary students is based on sectarianism. Imagine the consequences of entering the current educational institutions of seminary teachers trained and educated in sectarian teaching.

Dr James M. Dorsey, Senior Non-Resident Associate at the BESA Center, is a Senior Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Co-Director of the Institute for Fan Culture of the University of Wrzburgs.

