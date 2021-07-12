Politics
PM Modi, Amit Shah wish people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra; 2 day curfew at Puri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Greetings to all on the special occasion of Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings will bring good health and prosperity in the lives of all. Jai Jagannath!”
In addition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on the occasion.
Shah also performed “aarti” at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad before the annual Rath Yatra took off from the temple.
The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath.
“Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath ji. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness, prosperity and health with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji and may this Rath Yatra is a factor of happiness for all creation, ”he said in a tweet.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished everyone on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all.
“Sincere congratulations and best wishes on the holy procession of Lord Jagannath. The cowardly crisis will soon be over with the immense mercy of the fourth idol. Pray to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. # RathYatra2021” , he said.
Jagannath temple is all decorated in front of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security was deployed outside the temple.
Hundreds of people gathered outside Lord Jagannath Temple in the early hours of Monday.
Lord Shree Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra in Puri began this year and servants who have received vaccines and tested negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to attend the rituals. No devotee is allowed to attend the yatra.
The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, their aunt’s home, about 2.5 kilometers away.
The Odisha State government had authorized and permitted the conduct of the Rath Yatra only in the Puri Jagannath Temple with strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.
In addition, the state government also imposed a two-day curfew due to Rath Yatra. The curfew was imposed from 8 p.m. on July 11 to 8 p.m. on July 13 in Puri.
