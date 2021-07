Tsinghua Unigroup facing bankruptcy proceedings: report

Tsinghua Unigroup reportedly confirmed that one of his creditors had asked a court to open bankruptcy proceedings. In onereportofNikkei Asia, it is said that the group received a notice from the Beijing Municipal First Intermediate People’s Court. He added that a creditor, mid-sized state bank Huishang Ban, had asked the court to uphold the conglomerate’s bankruptcy protection, saying the group had not paid off its debt. It is reported that the group has missed a series of bond payment deadlines since November, which totaled around $ 3.6 billion. Tsinghua Unigroup, whose subsidiaries include China’s largest cellphone chip designer UNISOC, is majority-owned by President Xi Jinping’s former school, Tsinghua University. “Our group will fully cooperate with the court to conduct a judicial investigation and proactively resolve debt risks,” Tsinghua Unigroup said. Nikkei Asia. “We support the court to protect the legal rights of the creditor within the laws.” Previous reports by Nikkei Asia explained that the debt has impacted the group’s plans to expand its chip-making capacity. Two of its projects, a large 3D NAND flash memory factory in Chengdu with a total investment of up to 200 billion yuan and a DRAM memory chip factory in Chongqing have reportedly suffered significant delays andcan be scrapped. The company is also looking tosell part of your staketo UNISOC in order to raise funds. LATEST INFORMATION ON THE GLOBAL CHIP SHORTAGE The global chip shortage will be a long-lasting problem. Here’s what it means for you and the world The semiconductor supply chain is flawed and it will be a long time before things improve, despite the combined efforts of industry and regulators. Global chip shortage leaves automakers stuck in the slow lane The auto industry is expected to be hardest hit by the current semiconductor shortage. The global chip shortage may soon start to cause problems for your bank cards, too The trade body for the mobile payments industry warns that smart payment card makers are also facing a shortage of chips.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/tsinghua-unigroup-facing-bankruptcy-proceedings-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos