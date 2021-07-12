PM Modi and Prez Kovind greet people on Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday sent greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi posted: “Greetings everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings will bring good health and prosperity in the lives of all. Jai Jagannath! “

President Ram Nath Kovind posted on Twitter and said he wished the happiness and good health of the people of the country over Lord Jagannath’s blessings.

Rath Yatra, or the Chariot Festival, is an annual festival associated with Lords Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra and takes place in the coastal town of Odisha Puri for centuries throughout July. This year, the Odisha government announced that the Rath Yatra would begin on July 12.

However, like the previous year, the Rath Yatra is celebrated without the participation of devotees, as well as strict adherence to the protocols induced by the coronavirus disease with the aim of controlling the spread of the viral disease.

The Jagannath Temple administration in Puri said about 3,000 temple servants and 1,000 temple officials were allowed to perform the rituals involved with the Rath Yatra after RT-PCR tests were performed on them.

The Supreme Court last week refused to allow Rath Yatra in other towns of Odisha except Puri and observed that people should pray at home at a time when India is struggling. with a deadly pandemic.