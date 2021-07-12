The first Jokowi promised free vaccines, then paid vaccines appeared, criticized and now postponed





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Paid vaccines or individual mutual cooperation vaccinations that were due to start on Monday (12/7/2021) have been canceled. Before we started, a lot of criticism came. Why has he been criticized? The public then remembered the government’s promise to provide free vaccines in an effort to achieve herd immunity against the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is Tribunnews.com’s review of a paid vaccine that was promised to be free and then postponed. Read also : BREAKING NEWS, Kimia Farma postpones payment for COVID-19 vaccine service Read also : Regarding paid vaccines, the staff of the Minister of Public Enterprises denies wanting to spend the vaccine ration so as not to lose Jokowi calls vaccines for free, at no cost

The paid vaccination program run by PT Kimia Farma is considered inappropriate or contrary to President Joko Widodo’s statement at the start of the Covid-19 vaccination program being launched. At that time, Jokowi announced that the government would make all Covid-19 vaccines free. The Covid-19 vaccination will begin at the national level from this Wednesday (13/1/2021). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will receive an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. (capture the secretary’s youtube screen) “I can say that the Covid-19 vaccine for the community is free. Again, it is free, there is no cost,” Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show, Wednesday 16/12 / 2020. Cited by Kompas.com, the move came after stakeholders received numerous contributions from the public and recalculated state finances. Jokowi even asked Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to prioritize and reallocate other budgets for the free immunization program. Read also : FACTS about paid vaccines at Kimia Farma, priced at IDR 321,660 per dose, attracts much criticism Read also : Sinopharm vaccine injections can be performed in Kimia Farma clinic networks “So there is no reason why the public should not get vaccinated,” Jokowi said. The decision was made after the government previously said it would not cover all Covid-19 vaccinations.

