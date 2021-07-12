Sought-after facilities for Kohat’s College Town – Journal





KOHAT: Residents of the Urban-5 area of ​​College Town here have requested the commissioning of a tube well, the supply of gas, the installation of street lights and the paving of the streets.

Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, residents of Streets 8, 9, 10 and 11 called on AMP Ziaullah Bangash to make the region’s only tube well operational.

They asked him to keep his promise to pave 10 Street and provide gas facilities to its residents.

They said that due to the lack of a sewer line, dirt fell on the streets. They said the unearthed main road should be repaired immediately.

Residents said no development work had been done in the Hayat Shaheed settlement and in the Mir Ahmed Khel area.

The local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Naeem Kohati, was the main guest.

In a separate development, Jarma Police seized smuggled weapons and ammunition from the Dara Adamkhel tribal subdivision in Lakki Marwat by stopping three carriers on the Indus Highway on Sunday.

An official statement said the defendants from Lakki Marwat have been identified as Mohammad Masoom, Rehmanullah and Waqas Khan.

Police recovered five Kalashnikovs, 21 pistols, 3,800 rounds and 70 magazines from the car.

A case has been registered against the accused.

GOVERNMENT FAILED ON ALL FRONTS: Pakistan People’s Party MP Sajid Tori and MPA Amjid Afridi said the government has failed on all fronts, making life miserable for the masses.

Speaking at a press conference the other day, lawmakers called PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a much better option than Prime Minister Imran Khan to get the country out of economic woes.

They regretted that Kohat gas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa electricity were supplied to Punjab, but there was a ban on the movement of wheat from there.

They condemned the use of unparliamentary language by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan against PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb the other day in Swat and called it contrary to Pakistani traditions.

Mr. Tori and Mr. Afridi said the prime minister lost the confidence of the masses by making false promises to control price hikes and economic recovery.

Mr. Afridi demanded the release of the outstanding Rs32. 2 billion oil and gas royalties to Kohat.

Posted in Dawn, July 12, 2021

