Weekend of demagoguery shows why Trump can’t be ignored

Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one of the reasons his grip on American politics remains formidable.

The ex-president showed this weekend that the defeat after a single term, the disgrace of his insurgency against American democracy, and the deaths of 400,000 Americans in his custody in a pandemic he played down did not hurt his appeal to Republicans. In fact, the efforts of potential rivals in 2024 to reproduce his extremism show that Trump’s strange magic is only validated by his transgressions.

The former president was the star of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Sunday, an organization that once championed global democracy, President Ronald Reagan, but has yet turned into a Trump cult.

We were doing so well until the rigged election happened, Trump said, voicing the lie at the center of the conference that he made the entry point for GOP candidates in 2022, potentially poisoning the US election. for years.

There is an argument that a former president who is not in power but is desperate for attention should simply be ignored. Admittedly, Trump’s rambling, futile, and lying-filled speech lacked consistency and any kind of ambitious appeal, instead highlighting his signature cocktail of racial demagoguery, personal blows against enemies, mountainous lies and desperate search. personal adulation. To an outsider, this may seem tedious and a pale imitation of the exuberant and sometimes even humorous appearances that paved the way for Trump to power in 2016. But hitting all the sensitive hot spots of the conservative media canon of law and law order to quash from culture to immigration, to complaints all media talk about is race, race, race, Trump has demonstrated his yet unmatched ability to sell political outrage. But more than that, he has demonstrated his ability to evoke an alternate belief system that is separate from reality but that its followers immediately embrace the mark of strongman leaders throughout history.

For example, he launched a scathing attack on former Attorney General William Barr, who for most of his tenure acted as a political shield against Trump’s crushing of political standards, but drew the line. of his electoral lies.

I said, Bill, you have to move your ass. Our country is under attack, the former president said, confirming his own unprecedented attack on American democratic institutions while complaining that Barr did not allow investigations into false allegations of electoral fraud in Pennsylvania. His admission underlined once again that even the most zealous facilitators who do not adhere to his abuse of power are sooner or later labeled heretics by the ex-president.

Trump is not only popular at CPAC where the crowd cheerfully greeted his speech. The fact that his populist extremism is now being implemented by GOP governors in the states he has won shows his enduring power. So are efforts nationwide by Republican state lawmakers to restrict voting based on his lies about a stolen election. Trump’s ability to orchestrate the behavior of Republicans is almost as intact as when he was sitting in the Oval Office. His derailment of a bipartisan independent investigation into the January 6 outrage is proof of that. These are all reasons Trump cannot simply be ignored.

Six months after his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol amid an effort by senior GOP officials to reimagine the story of this moment, the former president’s threat to American democracy remains extreme. And even if Trump never runs for president again and looks like he’s already embarked on a four-year campaign, the brand of grievance politics he invented and maintains will be on the ballot. votes as his list of possible heirs, from Florida Governor Ron. DeSantis to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, shows.

So while much of Trump’s speech was retrospective, offering a rosy and false picture of an administration that has left its country deeply divided, the false belief system that has captured the hearts and minds of millions of people. voters is real.

The crucial question is whether the message that is so electric to Trump supporters will still cause the kind of revulsion among suburban and more moderate voters who deserted Trump’s GOP and saw him lose the House, the Senate. and the White House in four years. term.

And could another messenger like DeSantis or Noem, or Texas Gov. Greg Abbott make it so spellbinding for the Tory base?

The former president is relentless in targeting issues such as undocumented migration, calls by some liberals to fund the police and the growing crime wave to portray the country as out of control and in the grip of far-left wingers like a possible way to broaden its appeal.

But his continuing arsonist for truth comes at a time when President Joe Biden is substantially ignoring his predecessor, positioning himself as a traditional and moderate Commander-in-Chief. This week, Biden will discuss gun violence and crime in cities that have increased as the pandemic weakens its grip. He will likely advocate again with Americans to get vaccinated to finally defeat Covid-19, even though Trump’s henchmen like Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado say the government is akin to Nazism.

But even as Biden tries to keep his vow to unite the country and work across the aisle with Republicans on infrastructure reform, for example, it’s clear that in the end, most big hurdle he faces comes from Trump’s undiminished power. CPAC, for example, was an example in the microcosm that much of the American voting public now lives in an alternate reality in which Trump won the election and Biden lost. Speaker after speaker, allusion has been made to electoral fraud despite the absence of any evidence that resisted Trump’s failed legal and political attempts to overthrow free and fair elections.

His behavior once again underscored that the regular battle between conservatism and liberalism over the meaning of America itself has been passed. A political party is always in the grip of a leader who never ceases to lie and is dedicated to overthrowing the American democratic political system itself.

At one point on Saturday, which illustrated the hold of ideology on the Right, the CPAC crowd applauded Biden for missing his vaccine target, with more than 30% of adults, most in states. preservatives, affected by the Delta variant of Covid -19, still not yet received at least one dose.

The reaction shocked the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr.Anthony Fauci, who has been scapegoated by conservatives keen to cover up Trump’s disastrous handling of the pandemic.

It’s horrible. They’re cheering on someone who says it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives, Fauci told Jake Tapper on CNN State of the Union on Sunday.

It was noted that even though Trump demanded legitimate recognition for the vaccine developed under his administration because he claimed to have saved 100 million lives, he was not calling on people to get vaccinated.

The ex-president’s reluctance to spend his political capital on an issue that conflicts with the orthodoxy of many conservatives and could save thousands of lives remains striking, even after spending months at the start of the pandemic in trash science-based public health advice. . And Trump had the power to change his mind at the CPAC rally as 70% of attendees who took part in an unscientific straw poll chose him as their preferred candidate for 2024.

The worst public health crisis in 100 years is now plagued by the same endless whirlwind of disinformation and lies that has smothered the truth about what happened last November in conservative circles. Trump flaunts his multiple failures in a crisis that he says would simply go away as a massive triumph.

And the potential candidate many conservatives would like to see on a ticket with him in 2024, Noem of South Dakota, accuses her refusal to adopt basic public health guidelines that save lives as a political virtue.

We have Republican governors across this country claiming they haven’t closed their states; that they have not closed their regions; that they didn’t force masks, Noem told CPAC.

She seemed to be in contrast to DeSantis and Abbott who took a more restrictive but still lax approach with a future Republican primary debate in mind.

Now, I am not fighting with the Republican governors. All I’m saying is we need leaders with courage.

The fact that its largely rural state, along with some of the major cities that have helped Covid spread rapidly, has recorded 230 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, ranking it 10th in this measurement among the 50 states raises serious questions about Noems’ record. . As does the fact that South Dakota also had 14,090 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population, making it the third highest rate in the country.

But as Trump has shown, an ability to reinvent the truth and ignore the reality could be the most important asset of a potential presidential candidate, within the Republican Party, three years before the next election.

CNN Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

