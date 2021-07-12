– Isn’t it time to reject Duterte? – Ex-DFA Sec. Del Rosario – Manila Newsletter

When President Duterte himself admitted in his 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) that it was unnecessary (unnecessary) regarding China’s continued presence in the West Philippine Sea, and its declared love for Chinese President Xi Jinping, isn’t it time to dismiss him?

That was the question posed by former Foreign Secretary Albert Del Rosario to the people of the Philippines on the fifth anniversary of the arbitral tribunal’s ruling that rejected China’s excessive claim to the vast resources of the China Sea. southern.

Speaking at the virtual forum titled Reinforcing the 2016 Arbitral Victory: The West Philippine Sea in the Convergence of Strategies, Del Rosario recounted a series of statements by Dutertes over the past five years that have undermined the arbitral award, particularly in putting it aside in favor of China’s economic benefits.

Since then, our country’s struggle for the West Philippine Sea has lost momentum as President Duterte decided to put the prize aside in favor of Beijing’s promise of economic benefits, he said.

Del Rosario argued that it is the president’s constitutional mandate as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to guarantee state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Abyssal record

Del Rosario recalled in 2016 when Duterte made a vow to jet ski to the Spratlys, plant the Philippine flag and challenge China to a suntukan o barilan (fightfight or gun duel).

However, our compatriots believed in the message apparently conveyed by President Duterte through the metaphor of the jet ski: that he would stand up to China and protect the western Philippine Sea, in accordance with the Constitution, said the former secretary of the DFA.

But on May 10, 2021, the president claimed his promise to jet ski to the Spratleys and plant a Filipino flag there was a pure campaign joke, calling even those who believed him stupid.

This particular episode, according to Del Rosario, contributes to a growing belief among Filipinos that the president has betrayed the Constitution he has sworn to uphold and has therefore betrayed his compatriots who rely on him to protect the western Philippine Sea.

With less than a year to go until President Dutertes’ term expires in June 2022, his record in claiming Filipino rights in the West Philippine Sea is catastrophic, he said.

Del Rosario pointed out that the president’s admission that it is unnecessary or unnecessary about the continued Chinese presence in the country’s EEZ speaks volumes about what he described as failed leadership.

Electoral interference from the PH?

Reflecting on the past events that led to Dutertes ‘victory in the 2019 presidential race, Del Rosario said Dutertes’ actions would fit into a disturbing pattern of loyalty to a foreign power.

The ex-diplomat claimed that on February 22, 2019, they received information from a most trusted international entity that senior Chinese officials were bragging about having been able to influence the 2016 Philippine elections in order for Duterte to be president.

Del Rosario, however, did not provide the name of his source. Instead, he suggested that the Philippine Embassy in Beijing could easily verify the said information.

We think our Beijing post can easily validate this. In addition, the president’s subsequent actions lend this information more credibility, he said.

Regarding the Chinese leader supposed to protect Duterte, Del Rosario said it was the president himself who, on May 15, 2018, proudly declared in Casiguran Bay in Aurora that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sworn to protect him from measures that would result in his dismissal from office.

Xi Jinping’s assurances were very encouraging, Del Rosario said quoting Duterte in his remarks. He said the president even paraphrased Xi Jinping, saying: We will not allow you to be out of your office and we will not allow the Philippines to go see the dogs.

Duterte and Xi

Speaking at a press conference in Davao before heading to China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia 2018, Del Rosario recalled President Duterte publicly declaring: I just love Xi Jinping. He understands, he understands my problem and he is ready to help.

It is certainly disturbing to see our president who would have to look after his own people to rely on a foreign leader for the security of his tenure as president. Moreover, this foreign leader represents an aggressor who openly and illegally occupies lands and waters belonging to the Filipino people, said Del Rosario, who now chairs a Manila-based institute that bears his name.

Loyalty compromised

During his remarks, Del Rosario described several steps President Duterte took that defined his policy in the West Philippine Sea:

First, in 2016, shortly after the award of the Arbitral Award, President Duterte said: I will set aside the arbitration award. I will not impose anything on China. President Duterte canceled the award in favor of Chinese loans and investments that have barely materialized to date.

Second, in the same year, President Duterte announced that the Philippine Navy would only patrol within 12 nautical miles of the Philippine Territorial Sea, in violation of the constitutional mandate that the Philippine state must protect the 200 nautical mile EEZ from the Philippines. country.

Third, in 2019, President Duterte announced that he had reached a verbal agreement with President Xi Jinping allowing Chinese fishermen to fish in our waters, in violation of the Constitution which provides that fish in our EEZ belong only to Filipinos. .

Fourth, President Dutertes repeated a false claim that China is already in possession of the West Philippine Sea. This recklessly grants the Philippine lands and waters to China more than what China actually owns.

And in a televised address on May 5, 2021, President Duterte said: This paper, in real life, between nations, this paper is nothing… Son of a bitch, it’s just a piece of paper. I’ll throw it in the trash.

Del Rosario pointed out that through these acts and statements, many Filipinos have reason to believe that the president has discredited our nation.

Over the past five years, what we are seeing is a betrayal of the Filipino people, said the former DFA chief who was once the Philippine ambassador to the United States.





