Preferential trade deal with Uzbekistan is likely





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for an official visit to Uzbekistan on July 15.

Earlier, trade adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood and officials from the Investment Board will leave for Tashkent, while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also expected to arrive in the Uzbek capital from Tajikistan.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will jointly inaugurate the session of the CASA Conference with the President of Uzbekistan.

On this occasion, a preferential trade agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, bilateral cooperation in other areas, including transit trade, customs, banking, trade and investment, transport and others memoranda of understanding and agreements will be signed.

In addition, it was agreed to launch air operations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Regular flights with Pakistan are expected to start from August 2021. Direct flights from Uzbekistan to Pakistan are expected to begin.

According to sources, preparations for the prime minister’s visit are complete. During the trip, water agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries will also be finalized.

For the agreements and memoranda of understanding that should be signed between the two countries, projects are being finalized.

Drafts were exchanged between the two countries and Pakistan asked Uzbekistan to import goods at concessional rights under the preferential trade agreement.

The list of articles is also being finalized.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to Uzbekistan on July 15 to attend the CASA conference, according to a document available to The Express Tribune.

According to the proposed schedule, the President will jointly inaugurate the inaugural session of the CASA conference in Tashkent on July 16. Delegation-level talks will take place on July 17, and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President will jointly inaugurate the trade conference. .

Read New LNG agreements sought on the basis of take-or-pay

Negotiations will be held at delegation level between the two countries, after which agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed.

Business-to-business meetings and discussions starting on the sidelines of the CASA Trade Conference will take place on July 18.

According to the document, progress on the plan to establish a rail link across Afghanistan has also been agreed. According to the document, there will be memoranda of understanding on promoting business-to-business relations between the two countries and promoting bilateral trade, investment and exports.

The World Bank has offered to provide financial support for the Train Afghan Railway project. In addition, Russia has also agreed to cooperate for the project. The document says the Afghan railway project will be completed under a common road map.

Work has also started on a pre-feasibility study. The document states that under the TRI Convention between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, it was agreed to deliver shipments from Pakistan and Uzbekistan on an basis for which the two countries have ties.

Likewise, air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will be established and Uzbekistan is expected to start regular flights to Pakistan from August 2021.

He was further informed that under the Pakistan-Uzbekistan preferential trade agreement, bilateral trade between the two countries will be promoted for which the two countries are finalizing a draft and preferential articles for imports. Lists have also been exchanged.

The agreement will soon be finalized and a preferential trade agreement is expected to be signed on the occasion of Prime Minister Imran’s visit to Tashkent. Likewise, the Uzbekistan-Pakistan transit trade agreement will also be signed. Uzbekistan should also be included in the transit trade agreement.

Bilateral cooperation agreements and MoUs in the customs and banking sectors are also expected for which projects have been prepared. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan shared a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the banking sector.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the State Bank of Pakistan are expected to sign a cooperation agreement in the banking sector. Agreements should also be signed on the promotion of the economy, trade and investment.

