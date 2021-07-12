Trump lawyers could be penalized over Michigan election case Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump Democrat of Detroit Gretchen Whitmer





A federal judge is considering ordering financial or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers who signed a lawsuit last year challenging the results of the Michigan election.

The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was voluntarily dropped after a judge in December found only speculation and conjecture that votes for Trump were somehow destroyed or replaced with votes for Joe Biden who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the City of Detroit now want plaintiffs and a range of lawyers, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to face the consequences of pursuing what they call claims frivolous.

It was never about winning on the merits of the claims, but rather (the) aim was to undermine the integrity of the election results and the people’s confidence in the electoral process and in the government, the prosecutor’s office said. general in a court case.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit is holding a videoconference hearing on Monday.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections. Indeed, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that the elections went well and international observers have confirmed that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. no serious irregularities.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican voters who wanted Parker to revoke the certification of Michigan’s election results and confiscate the voting machines. The judge refused, calling the request overwhelming in its scope and mind-boggling in its scope.

The case appeared to be primarily handled by lawyers in the Detroit area. But the lawsuit also bore the names of Powell, Wood, and four other attorneys from outside Michigan.

The roles of Powell and Wood are unclear; they never filed a formal appearance in the case, according to the record. But they were targeted in the demand for sanctions.

Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also a Democrat, want the state to receive at least $ 11,000 in legal fees. Detroit is asking the judge to return all the money lawyers raised from a post-election fundraising campaign. The city also wants lawyers to be subject to disciplinary hearings in their respective states.

In response, lawyer Stefanie Lambert Junttila insisted that there was ample evidence to support the trial.

They are a new form of political retaliation, she said of possible sanctions. Such an abuse of the law has no place in this court and is contrary to the law which it relies on hypocritically.

In New York City, Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law for making false statements as he tried to get the courts to overturn Trump’s election defeat.

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

