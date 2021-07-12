What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid press briefing today? And what will he say?





The Prime Minister will speak from the Downing Street briefing room.



Image: PA





Boris Johnson is expected to lead a Downing Street Covid later today when he announces whether July 19 ‘freedom day’ goes as planned. The Prime Minister will lead the latest government briefing on Covid-19 on Monday July 12 from the Downing Street press room. The next step in lifting the measures is seen as a further step towards normality and the end of the pandemic. Boris Johnson hs has said “caution is absolutely vital” as he prepares to announce whether the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England will be relaxed. Read more: Boris Johnson to address the nation on whether the July 19 unlock can continue The Prime Minister said England was “extremely close” to lifting all remaining restrictions on coronaviruses, which will see the country move to Step 4 of the plan to lift the measures, including ending the legal obligation to wear masks. What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid press conference? Previously, the Prime Minister had held his Covid briefings at 5 p.m. from the Downing Street press conference room. As Mr Johnson holds Monday afternoon’s press conference, his Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans to Parliament. Read more: People ‘should wear masks’ indoors in England after July 19 – Minister What will Boris Johnson say during his press briefing today? Downing Street said the unlock would be based on four tests – the successful deployment of the vaccine, proof that the vaccine causes reduced hospitalizations and deaths, that infection rates are not at risk of increased admissions, and that no new variant of worry derails progress. But, it is likely that people in England will still “wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces” even if the legal obligation to do so is lifted, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi revealed on Sunday. Comments indicate apparent shift in government, after Boris Johnson ad Last Monday it would be a personal choice to wear a face cover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-covid-press-briefing-july-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos