Pakistan Plans World’s First Nature Performance Bond | News | Eco-Enterprise





As the pandemic continues to threaten lives and livelihoods across the world, developing countries are bracing for the worst of its economic consequences. The health crisis rocked economies and triggered sovereign debt crises, meaning more developing economies are now over-indebted. The term debt pandemic has emerged to illustrate how developing countries will struggle to repay foreign loans.

When it comes to countries crushed by sovereign debt, Pakistan is no exception. Its sovereign debt stands at 38 trillion Pakistani rupees (about 240 billion dollars), an impressive figure for a country where the annual income per capita is 1,542.50 dollars.

Pakistan’s ability to recover from the pandemic is further reduced by debt service (repayment of the initial loan and interest), which has absorbed more than a third of the country’s total income over the past five years.

But Pakistan hopes to resolve this predicament with a solution that has its roots in the climate crisis: securing debt relief by taking action to protect sensitive ecosystems and biodiversity.

It aims to do this through a debt-for-nature swap and Nature’s First Performance Bond (NPB).

We are working on a debt swap as well as the nature performance bond, Amin Aslam, Pakistani Prime Minister’s climate change adviser, Malik Aslam told The Third Pole.

A Nature Based Solution For Debt?

Designed by the Finance for Biodiversity Initiative (F4B), which strives to factor biodiversity into financial decision-making, Pakistan’s nature performance bond would be linked to the achievement of nature-based goals.

Under this program, a creditor country can cancel part of the newly issued debt or reduce repayment interest rates, if biodiversity and nature restoration goals are met.

We’re aiming for $ 1 billion in natural bonds [under the NPB]Aslam said, referring to the overwhelming response to Pakistan’s first green bonds, which requested US $ 500 million for clean energy projects in May.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is providing technical assistance to Pakistan in designing the NPB bond, on which Canada, Germany and the UK have said they will engage in dialogue.

We welcome and endorse the continued efforts of the Pakistani government to create the world’s first NPB, said a spokesperson for UNDP Pakistan.

They added: NBPs are a way to provide Pakistan with accelerated access to finance for development [which is] also at the top of the agenda of COP26, co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Italy.

Pakistan, the fifth largest country in the world with a population of 220 million, is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions, but is among the 10 most climate vulnerable countries. This reality recently prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask rich nations to fund countries vulnerable to climate change.

We aim and hope to announce an agreement [for the first NPB] at the World Bank-IMF annual meeting in October [this year], Mark Halle, Ambassador of the Finance for Biodiversity Initiative, told The Third Pole from Switzerland.

According to Halle, Italy and China will be coming to the table soon, and Pakistani bonds will be a reality at COP26.

Pakistan’s list of actions and targets includes its efforts in the 10 billion tree tsunami project, restoration of 15 national parks and mangrove development, said Halle.

Halle said performance would be monitored through satellite imagery, periodic visits by third-party evaluators and meetings with local communities to verify that programs are being implemented according to the agreement and that local people are getting feedback. employment opportunities.

Once the targets were met, Pakistan could spend the remaining money where it is needed, in accordance with negotiations with creditors. I guess the hope is that they don’t waste it or spend it on military activities, Halle said.

Pakistan is ranked 124th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. It also spends a lot on defense, despite limited resources. It allocated 1.37 trillion rupees for defense services in fiscal year 2021-2022, an increase of 6.2%.

The Pakistani government says its flagship 10 billion Tsunami tree project has already created 85,000 green jobs, with 200,000 more to be created in the years to come.

Pakistan’s proposed nature performance bond is welcomed by the government, especially given the country’s heavy reliance on foreign debt. Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities stood at US $ 116 billion as of March 31, 2021. It owes more than US $ 10 billion to the Paris Club of rich creditors.

The NPB has the potential to address the problem of large-scale debt and increase the resilience of society and the economy to a variety of shocks such as future pandemics and the impact of climate change.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, CEO and Country Program Director, LEAD Pakistan

Experts are skeptical

These talks are only taking place for money, said Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an expert in climate risk management.

Sheikh said the government trumpeted more about debt relief than environmental benefits.

He [the NPB] is about money, not biodiversity, climate change, emissions or carbon sequestration, Sheikh said.

The UNDP Pakistan spokesperson said: The NPB has the potential to address the problem of large-scale debt and increase the resilience of society and the economy to various shocks such as future pandemics and the impact of climate change.

Another aspect of Pakistan’s nature performance bond, Sheikh said, is the opportunity for developed countries to deflect global pressure and boost their image on climate change and biodiversity.

They [developed countries] want to look good that they are investing in climate change. It also helps them allay national concerns and meet climate spending commitments, Sheikh said.

For example, the Pakistani authorities present the planting of trees, in the context of the tsunami of 10 billion trees, as a solution to degraded ecosystems. This is a very crude understanding of the ecosystem, Sheikh said.

On the positive side, he said they [the government] have at least integrated the question.

Push for green financing

Debt swaps have been around for decades. Between 1985 and 2015, more than 30 countries entered into such agreements, worth a total of over US $ 2.6 billion. In 2009, Pakistan signed a debt swap agreement with Italy, pledging to carry out agricultural, health, education and environmental projects.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a new push for green financing instruments, with Imran Khan calling on rich countries to do more.

A long way to go to achieve climate and biodiversity goals

Pakistan has said it is doing its best to tackle global warming, with plans to switch to 60% clean energy and 30% electric vehicles by 2030.

The targets appear ambitious given Pakistan’s existing energy mix, which is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Coal and natural gas represent 59.42% of the electricity produced, against 58.43% in fiscal year 2020.

Sheikh stressed that Pakistan is one of the biggest subsidizers of fossil fuels for power generation and that the 2030 targets are not backed by concrete and measurable measures.

Aslam said his government will meet the 2030 targets, as 10 new dams are expected to come into operation over the next 10 years and reduce the amount of fossil fuels in the energy mix.

Pakistan is ahead of many in planning, but executing plans remains a challenge, said Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, representative of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Pakistan, to The Third Pole.

He said vegetation covers only 5.2% of Pakistan and the country has a long way to go to reach its goal of planting a billion trees so far out of the 10 billion pledged. The country needs funds to meet the huge challenges, said Cheema, which the proposed bond can help address.

Cheema added that the country has already struggled to ensure the continuity and sustainability of initiatives and projects.

Prime Minister Khan’s test is not to plant a tree, but to give a formula for carbon sequestration and ensure its sustainability and continuity by negotiating with his possible successors, Sheikh said.

Eco-Business published this story courtesy of The Third Pole.

