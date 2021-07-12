China announces its arrival

Statements from a world leader are taken seriously because they may relate to important political issues and may very well set the tone for a country’s travel, justify some past decisions, or help understand a country’s future course of action. . The world is informed of a country’s point of view on certain issues or of the contours of its domestic and foreign policy through statements issued in particular by those in power. Withdrawing from a clear affirmative or negative statement is considered inappropriate by friends and enemies alike. Unfounded or emotionally charged statements often end in avoidable embarrassment. A leader needs to think hard and weigh the pros and cons of each word spoken beforehand to avoid any slippage between the cup and the lip. A statement made by a true statesman has to last at least a lifetime.

A quick review of President Xi Jinping’s statements made at important and critical times could reveal and prove that the most powerful man in Chinese history, after Mao Zedong, has never retracted his statements or reneged on his words. . In fact, its commitments on sensitive political issues years ago have only grown stronger over time. You don’t need to remember what you said years ago if what you said was true or based on fact.

Speaking to a group of overseas Chinese in Mexico in 2009, Xi remarked, “There are bored foreigners with full bellies who have nothing better to do than us. pointing fingers. First, China does not export revolution; second, China does not export hunger and poverty; third, China is not giving you headaches. What more can be said ? Xi believes that the Western world is “suffering from a crisis of confidence” and that Sino-US relations are a “new kind of great power relations”. In the event that China and the United States were in a direct confrontation, “it would certainly be a disaster for both countries.” When launching China’s economic reforms in 2018, he vowed to continue with the reforms but warned that ‘no one can dictate to the Chinese people’.

Xi believed and still believes in his signature “Chinese Dream” slogan which calls for further economic reforms and a militarily strong nation. In 2017, addressing the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Xi said, “We must foster a new kind of international relations characterized by win-win cooperation, and we must forge dialogue partnerships without confrontation. nor friendships rather than alliances. All countries must respect each other’s sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity; respect each other’s development trajectory, social systems as well as fundamental interests and major concerns. What we hope for. to create is a large family of harmonious coexistence. ‘

Perhaps it was time for China’s detractors to remember China’s power, eligibility, and dexterity in managing global affairs. On July 1, marking the centenary of the ruling “great, glorious and upright” Communist Party, President Xi issued a stern warning to all foreign forces that have attempted to intimidate, oppress or subjugate China. In the past, Beijing has effectively thwarted what it sees as attempts by Western powers to contain its development while criticizing the “outdated imperial mentality of many great powers.” Nonetheless, Xi’s hard-hitting statement contains an element of surprise, especially for those accustomed to the suave, measured, gloomy and calculated statements from Chinese leaders.

That China gets its head banged against the Great Steel Wall forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people is quite a proclamation. Coming from the most influential and powerful man in today’s China, this warning should be taken seriously by all. To back up his claims and aware of China’s technological backwardness, President Xi also pledged to have world-class national defense and defense forces to protect China’s security and sovereignty and to tackle certain programs. unfinished business such as the reunification of Taiwan and social stability in Hong Kong. Recall that in 2018, the Chinese legislature renewed Xi as president, now without term limit.

Recent meetings of G-7 and NATO leaders openly challenged China’s “non-market economic practices” and announced it was facing its “economic abuses” while demanding that Beijing respect human rights in Xinjiang and China. Hong Kong. A response from Beijing was therefore expected. Clearly, Xi was responding to “China containment” efforts that have been going on for some time now. However, the tone and tenor of his statement, especially the phrase “heads bashing bloody”, must be interpreted and understood from his true perspective. Saying that the Chinese people have “created a new world” because they are good at “destroying the old world,” Xi officially announced the arrival of a new China on the world stage as a world power.

Will the global governance system experience real-time change in the years to come? New frontiers like outer space, cyberspace, deep sea, polar regions, trade wars, climate change issues and military tensions, especially on the Himalayan border, Taiwan and the China Sea south, have they gone beyond the human argument in favor of peace? Have the battle lines already been drawn? Is the world heading for another cold war? Or, has another cold war already started? Could Afghanistan be one of the next theaters for war games? We can only think about the answers to these questions in private.

Meanwhile, as an enemy’s friend is also considered an enemy, weaker “Davids” cannot afford to take sides when two “Goliaths” are pitted against each other. Thus, whatever the nature and extent of the divisions in Sino-American relations, countries like Pakistan should not be in haste to openly take sides because in a fight between two elephants, it is always the grass that suffers. Let’s wait for the right time and support our friends honorably, keeping our own national interest in mind and preferably in response to a request to that effect. Indeed, discretion is the best part of value.