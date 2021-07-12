Wharton MBA graduate named India’s new electronics and information technology minister

Please support us by disabling your ad blocker on our site.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, a 2010 Wharton MBA graduate, has been appointed India’s new Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. (Photo by Deepak00406 | CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ashwini Vaishnaw, MBA graduate from Wharton, was appointed as India’s new minister of electronics and information technology, the Indian government announced on Tuesday.

The 2010 graduate of Whartons two-year MBA program and a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, a leading public technical university in India, has assumed the roles of Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Bloomberg reported.

The appointment comes as the Indian government exercises increased control over big tech companies, such as Twitter and WhatsApp, news outlets wrote. Former Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had resigned during the political struggle with the tech giants.

Vaishnaw has publicly stated that he will continue his efforts for tighter compliance with the new computer rules released in February. Under these new guidelines, social media companies will have to adhere to a defined code of ethics and create a “mechanism for the rapid redress and resolution of complaints. [a user’s] grievance “, the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis reported.

The new minister is said to have declared that the law of the land should be respected by everyone ”, according to Yahoo News.

Vaishnaw has spent time in the public and private sectors, starting his career in the Indian administrative service and later working for General Electric and Siemens after graduating from Wharton, according to Bloomberg.

The political careers of current ministers have included positions of Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office from 2003 to 2004 and Member of the Indian Upper House of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, from 2019.

Vaishnaw took to Twitter July 7 to recognize the appointment, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the nation as Union Minister and pledge to “work tirelessly to achieve his vision.