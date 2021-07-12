Democracy swims against the tide in an authoritarian world





The old Nicaraguan revolutionary, with his bald hair and the goatee he had finally let go gray, spoke calmly into the camera as police walked towards his house, hidden behind a high wall in a leafy area of ​​Managua.

Decades earlier, Hugo Torres had been a guerrilla in the fight against dictator Anastasio Somoza. In 1974, he took a group of senior officials hostage, then traded them for the release of fellow jailers. Among them was Daniel Ortega, a Marxist bank robber who would become the authoritarian ruler of Nicaragua.

And on this Sunday in mid-June, in the midst of a crackdown aimed at erasing almost all traces of opposition, Ortega had his former savior arrested.

“The story is on our side,” Torres said in the video, uploaded to social media. “The end of the dictatorship is near.

But recent history is not on Torres’ side. In recent months, the growing ranks of dictators have tensed their muscles and freedom has receded. The list is grim: a draconian crackdown in Nicaragua; bloody repression in Myanmar; Beijing’s grip on Hong Kong is tightening. The decline in democracy, however, dates back long before 2021, with a long line of countries where democratic rule has been abandoned or reformed, or where democratically elected leaders make no secret of their authoritarianism. 2020 was “another year of decline for liberal democracy,” said a recent report from the V-Dem Institute, a research center based in Sweden. “The world is still more democratic than it was in the 1970s and 1980s, but the global decline of liberal democracy has been brutal over the past 10 years. “ It wasn’t supposed to be like that. The end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century saw country after country move to democratic rule. The Soviet Union collapsed. The Eastern European nations controlled by Moscow became independent. In Latin America, decades of military dictatorships have given way to elections. A wave of democratization swept through Africa, from South Africa to Nigeria to Ghana. “We had the most democracies that ever existed in the world,” said Sheri Berman, professor of political science at Barnard College at Columbia University. But in just a few years, the cracks started to appear. Maybe the world was just too optimistic. “It takes a lot to make democracy work,” Berman said. Hard times and turmoil are the mother’s milk of bosses. The experience of democracy in Russia, for example, was short-lived after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Plummeting living standards, a weak leader in Boris Yeltsin, rogue businessmen and budding oligarchs fighting for control of state-owned enterprises have paved the way for Vladimir Putin. Then came the financial crisis of 2007-2008, which spread around the world. In the United States, the banks were on the verge of collapse. In the European Union, America’s turmoil contributed to a debt crisis that spread country after country. These financial woes, later combined with the political storms of the Trump administration and angry negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union, made liberal democracy risky. “The more attractive the United States and Europe are, the better it will be for people fighting for democracy,” said Berman. And the reverse is also true. Frustration has increased, with a 2019 Pew Research Center survey in 34 countries showing a median of 64% of people believing elected officials don’t care. Today, a man like Viktor Orban may seem attractive to many voters. Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister who returned to power following the financial crisis, feeding on an electorate that distrusted the traditional elite, spoke proudly of leading an “illiberal democracy”. He is now talking about Hungary’s “national cooperation system”, a process that has hampered the judiciary, rewritten the constitution and given immense power to himself and his party. The country’s media is now largely a pro-Orban machine. Rival parties are sometimes fined on the verge of bankruptcy. The world has a chain of such leaders. Some are downright bossy. Others are in the sometimes hazy political desert between a strong democracy and a one-party state. There is Putin in Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. There is Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines. The pandemic has accelerated democratic decline in Africa, academics say, with elections postponed or opposition figures silenced from Ethiopia to Zimbabwe. But in a world where democracy often swims against the political tide, academics also see good news. It just requires a longer view of the story. Eighty years ago there were perhaps 12 fully functioning democracies. Today, the Democracy Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit indicates that there are 23 full-fledged democracies and that almost half of the planet lives in some form of democracy. Then there are the protesters, perhaps the most visible sign of a thirst for democratic government. Thousands of Russians took to the streets earlier this year after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was jailed. Neighboring Belarus has been rocked by months of protests sparked by the 2020 re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which were widely seen as rigged. Political protests are common in Poland and Hungary. Such protests regularly fail. Protests in Russia and Belarus, for example, ended in brutal repression. But political scientists say even suppressed protests can be major political sparks. In addition, they sometimes succeed. In Sudan, the 2019 mass protests against autocratic President Omar al-Bashir led to his military ouster. The country is now on a fragile path to democracy. In a recent report, the US rights watchdog Freedom House, saw hope in the European Union’s sanctions against the Belarusian regime and in the way exiled Central Asian journalists and bloggers pursue their work. Meanwhile, in Hungary, Orban faces surprisingly united opposition. Some academics also see hope in the way President Joe Biden has reached out to longtime European allies of the United States, reversing the Trump administration’s approach. Biden’s recent trip to Europe, said Torrey Taussig, authoritarian and great power politics scholar at the Harvard Kennedy School, was “an attempt to rally America’s democratic partners” against authoritarianism. So maybe this old Nicaraguan revolutionary arrested has reason to be optimistic. “These are the desperate blows of a regime that feels like it is dying,” Torres said in the video before his arrest. Perhaps. As the summer wore on, he remained in prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/news/article/Democracy-swims-against-the-tide-in-authoritarian-16307997.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos