Boris Johnson to confirm the lifting of Covid restrictions in England today – but freedoms come with warning





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Mr Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday (July 12) in which he is expected to confirm his intention to lift any remaining restrictions in England (Photo: Getty Images) The Prime Minister is expected to confirm his intention to lift all remaining Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England today (July 12), despite the increase in cases. Boris Johnson said the plan to restore freedoms must be accompanied by a warning, stressing the need to exercise caution as the country moves towards Stage 4 of the lockdown exit plan. “Caution is absolutely vital” Mr Johnson will hold a press conference on Monday (July 12) in which he is expected to confirm the plan to lift all remaining restrictions on July 19, including the legal requirement to wear face masks. Downing Street said the lifting of the measures would be based on four key tests. These include the successful deployment of the vaccine, evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause reduced hospitalizations and deaths, infection rates are not at risk of increased admissions, and that no new variant of Covid -19 worrying only derails the progress made. Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce the plans to Parliament while Mr Johnson gives the press conference. The restrictions were originally scheduled to be lifted last month on June 23, but plans have been delayed due to concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta Covid variant. Downing Street said the delay meant the end of restrictions was closer to school holidays, where transmission rates are expected to be lower, while reopening later in the year risks putting too much pressure on the NHS in due to other seasonal illnesses, such as the flu. Johnson said the end of restrictions in England was now extremely near, but warned coronavirus cases would increase once the Covid-19 rules were lifted and stressed the need to exercise caution in the weeks to come. He said: We are woefully close to the last step on our roadmap to get out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning. While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has provided every adult with some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not yet over. Cases will increase as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital and we all need to take responsibility not to undo our progress, making sure we continue to protect our NHS. Covid vaccines reduce infections and deaths A total of 31,772 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Sunday (July 11), the government said. As of Saturday July 10, another 26 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 128,425. Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there have been 153,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. A total of 80,646,232 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the UK through July 10, of which 45,881,721 were first doses, while 34,764,511 were second doses. The vaccines have so far prevented around 8.5 million Covid-19 infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone, according to an analysis by Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge. The government plans to roll out a vaccine booster program from September with the aim of controlling coronavirus cases and avoiding winter lockdown. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: One of the things we did, obviously we have the vaccination program, but we were already planning that the NHS was planning a co-administration of the Covid boost from the beginning of September, with the flu, because we had very little flu circulating in the communities because of the lockdown.

